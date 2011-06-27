Used 2006 Dodge Viper Convertible Consumer Reviews

Touch of Exotic Class WINSTON LAXAMANA , 09/14/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful When first looking at it, it seems to be too wild. I never expected it to be very pleasant and smooth, but it is very, very comfortable as far as the shifter and the way the angles of mechanisms are placed. It has a very nice smooth tone to its speed. The cornering is excellent. I used to have an M3, never felt happy with it, now I am very happy with my Viper. I haven't come across one like my car. It is fast. I went up over 60 miles per hour just in second gear. The critics are wrong, maybe they are too old to drive this beast of the road Report Abuse

The awsomew Copper Head viper sandy , 03/02/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This car is a real neck snapper. It is so stunning that drivers and pedestrians have to look while they are driving or walking. The acceleration pins you in the seat. The exhaust is properly tuned. Report Abuse

2006 Viper Joe M , 11/18/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The most awsome car I have ever owned. Used to be a Vette guy. I have had 1st and 2nd gen Vipers and just bought a 2006. Could not believe this car. Build quality is surprising. Ride is almost too smooth for a Viper. Power is never ending. I hope they decide to keep building them... Save your money and buy one. You only live once..... Report Abuse

Best car for the money TM , 09/15/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The Viper (this is my third) is the most powerful driving experience on the road. Even if there are faster cars out there, there is nothing more powerful. The torque and horsepower combination make it easy to drive around town without any effort, and then explode down the road at the first sign of daylight. Get one and I promise you will NEVER regret it. Report Abuse