Used 2002 Dodge Viper Coupe Consumer Reviews

2002 final edition berry222 , 10/18/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Car purchased new 9-11-03 9 miles, currantly 550 miles. Brake noise is common with these cars, due to the high performance brake pads. Car should have come with cruse control option, Dodge did not offer this as a factory option. However this car is a modern classic and exceptional in style and performance.

Waste spazmonic , 02/20/2003 0 of 3 people found this review helpful Sold immediately. The impracticality of the car is NOT worth the price, OR the performance. Yes, it's fast, but so is a Porsche, and Porsches are 20x the machine that this is.

Dodge Viper irvine , 04/29/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Horrible. Broke every 600 miles. Bad gas mileage. Approximately 13 mpg. Headlights never worked.