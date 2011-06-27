  1. Home
Used 2002 Dodge Viper Coupe Consumer Reviews

2002 final edition

berry222, 10/18/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Car purchased new 9-11-03 9 miles, currantly 550 miles. Brake noise is common with these cars, due to the high performance brake pads. Car should have come with cruse control option, Dodge did not offer this as a factory option. However this car is a modern classic and exceptional in style and performance.



Best SUV in its class

Phil Mc Crackin, 05/12/2002
0 of 3 people found this review helpful

This SUV outperforms all the rest. Handle the rockies like a Billy Goat. Clearance was unbelievable on off road course. Three days in Baja proves it can run with the Hummer. Under water performance was astonishing. Propeller never failed once. It was worth the 350 hP outboard as an option. Mud tires a must in Colorado winters.



Waste

spazmonic, 02/20/2003
0 of 3 people found this review helpful

Sold immediately. The impracticality of the car is NOT worth the price, OR the performance. Yes, it's fast, but so is a Porsche, and Porsches are 20x the machine that this is.



Dodge Viper

irvine, 04/29/2002
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Horrible. Broke every 600 miles. Bad gas mileage. Approximately 13 mpg. Headlights never worked.



viper

dan harding, 02/06/2003
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

great car, great value, vbest car around could not be better.


