Used 2002 Dodge Viper Coupe Consumer Reviews
2002 final edition
Car purchased new 9-11-03 9 miles, currantly 550 miles. Brake noise is common with these cars, due to the high performance brake pads. Car should have come with cruse control option, Dodge did not offer this as a factory option. However this car is a modern classic and exceptional in style and performance.
Best SUV in its class
Waste
Sold immediately. The impracticality of the car is NOT worth the price, OR the performance. Yes, it's fast, but so is a Porsche, and Porsches are 20x the machine that this is.
Dodge Viper
Horrible. Broke every 600 miles. Bad gas mileage. Approximately 13 mpg. Headlights never worked.
viper
great car, great value, vbest car around could not be better.
