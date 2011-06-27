Used 2005 Dodge Stratus Coupe Consumer Reviews
A Great Purchase
This is my 5th car in 3 years; needless to say, I have terrible luck with cars. However, this puppy was the best decision I've ever made with cars. The engine has good get up and go, the clutch is pleasantly shallow and the performance overall is great for a 4-cyl. The interior is great- the special edition with 2-tone leather is a great touch. The exterior design is the best Dodge/Chrysler had done in a long time, and I dont think any of their newer vehicles even look as good. If they still made these, I would buy one again and again.
Stratus R/T Coupe
Got the car used with about 24,000 miles on it. Pretty much like the car except for the fact that the paint is peeling off the front bumper - don't know why - and estimates are approximately $600+ to get it repainted. Also, in really cold, wetter weather, the automatic windows freeze which is inconvenient when pulling into the parking garage at work where I have to scan a card for entrance - new mechanics in door did not help. Otherwise, the car runs great!
Sporty yet Classy
I just bought a used 2005 Dodge Stratus R/T Coupe 3.0L V6 automatic. It had only 25,500 miles on it when I bought it. I bought it used for only $12,000 - it was pretty loaded for that price minus leather seats and electronic seat adjustment. Other than those two additions, the car is an awesome car and it drives great and is fast and sporty - I don't like Mitsubishi Eclipses so this was a good happy medium for me. When I got it insured, the insurance agent looked at it and couldn't believe it was a Stratus - obviously, he had only seen the sedans and not the R/T Coupe!
I am Thinking Twice
I loved this car when I first bought it. Now I am regreting it. It has had issues since I bought it. Front braking system had to be replaced @ 11,000 miles and it has a frame issue that wore the tires out in 15,000 miles. It has a popping noise in the front end and the dealer says that its nothing. Now I am having issues with the cooling system with coolant just disappearing. It just rolled 24,000 miles and it has had the valve cover gasket replaced, new rear springs, and now needs a new heater core. I am sick of dealing with this car and now I try to get rid of it and it is worth $8,000 on trade in. If you buy this car better bet on keeping it, cause it is hard to get rid of.
Pleasently Surprised
I bought this about a year ago. I've had no trouble with it. Ride and drive is really good and better than I expected. 4 cylinder is quite athletic when the air is off, a bit boggy when it's on from a stop. A/C is ice cold. Overall quality is much better than my last Chrysler product, a 96 Sebring conv. People comment on how handsome this car looks and I agree. I know some people have had trouble with their coupes but I must have gotten a good one. I like the dash and door panels a lot. My car has the Special Edition package, which is 2 tone leather seats and a couple other goodies thrown in. Inside, with the blk/gray leather seats is nearly luxurious. Gas mileage is good. Love this car!
