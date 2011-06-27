Used 2004 Dodge Stratus Consumer Reviews
I loved my Stratus
I just traded in my 2004 Stratus after 7 years and 130,000 miles. I never had any major mechanical failure, just regular maintenance. It was a very reliable car. It was hands-down the best car I've ever had. I only traded it in because my family just needed something a little bigger.
Fantastic Car
This is the 2nd Stratus SXT Coupe I've owned. Both trouble free, an excellent car in every respect. Fun to drive, dependable, economical and stylish. The 4 cylinder motor has adequate power and I've averged 25 mpg in the 2004 with an automatic trans. The 2001 I owned was a stick shift and consistently got over 30 mpg. The 2001 had 90K miles on it when I sold it and never gave me any problems. The 2004 has been equally as impressive. Great sound system, comfortable seating. A terrific value!
Great Car, what's with the paint?
I have had my car for two years and love it! But I have had the roof painted and now and going to have to have the hood painted. The paint is just fading right off my pretty black car!
Dodge Stratus SXT 2 door
It is so much fun to drive. They look very nice, and they turn a few heads. The sound system that comes stock, is very good as well. It is very easily upgradeable. I love it and would recommend it to anyone.
Gotta go with the R/T
I've had my Stratus R/T now for 6 months. Plenty of horsepower and still get 30 mpg on the highway. I got mine fully loaded w/ auto-stick, moonroof, leather, infinity sound, chrome wheels. I get a lot of nice car compliments. Dodge did a great job with this car.
