Used 2001 Dodge Stratus Coupe Consumer Reviews

LOVE MY STRATUS

stratusfan, 09/25/2014
R/T 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5M)
I bought a 2001 Dodge Stratus R/T brand new (first new car!) and absolutely LOVED it. Sadly, after 13 years, I had to retire the car. The car offered affordable luxuries (leather seats, sunroof, Infinity sound system), agile handling, and comfort. No major expenses, just the cost of routine maintenance.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Fair mechanically, bad cosmetically

lykeh17, 09/30/2011
I have owned mine since new. I read the other review of the black paint, and I have the same problem. The top coat of paint just flakes off over time and makes your car look like it has dry skin. I have givin up washing it. Very disappointing. And also the dash is cracked in 4 places along the defrost vent. I have replaced the exhaust manifold because of cracks also. The car performs well and kicks but when you mash on the pedal. It gets reasonable mileage for a 4 banger. Even at 141000 miles. If Dodge would have put their own drive train in this car it would have been like the Vega. Mitzu makes a good engine. Also, if your 6' 2" or more, this car is too small for you.

Can't drive in snow or rain

Dana , 05/21/2004
This car has terrible turing radius. I have only had the car 2 years, and the lettering on the sides of the car is peeling off. It handles terrible in the snow and the rain.(hydroplanes).

Recommended car!

cfdp, 04/07/2009
No major repairs required since I've owned it. Purchased w/ about 43K miles. This car has served me an awesome time, again and again. The most problems I have had, had been with the front end (bearings, breaks, turn signals...), but maybe b/c mine is a rebuilt title? All fixed and drives so smooth! Cruises nice around 70mph. Manual trans. is the only way to go! Very fun, especially to watch people look at your car take off scratching their heads???

Great car with a few flaws

Mechem, 01/17/2008
I just recently bought my 01 RT Stratus and I must say its awesome. For those who dont know, the Stratus coupes are identical to Mitsu Eclipses in almost every way. This car moves quick, and turns sharp. It handles well and I find its overall very well put together. My only gripes are with a few interior things. First of all, the dash material is a very stiff plastic and it cracks without warning. Failure to seal cracks will lead to annoying rattling and more cracking. I have 3 cracks. Some people have it split in half. Also, the 2nd cupholder is hidden under the armrest. It makes no sense whatsoever. Lastly the fuel economy could be better, I get close to 21 driving rough.

