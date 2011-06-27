Used 1991 Dodge Shadow Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Best car for family Stone , 05/20/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My 91 shadow american is the best car for a family. Its not made to 'get up and go' like a sports car but a family thats looking for a reliable car that goes and goes, this is it. The only thing replaced in this car was the fuel pump. Everything else has been perfect. My car doesnt have power windows, cruise and all that. What it does have is quality and dependablity. Thats what makes it a great car. Two car seats in back fit fine. The kids enjoy riding in our car. Report Abuse

Fun to Drive Dan Washington , 07/06/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful At 150K, this car runs like a Tiger! The 2.2 litter four-cylinder engine averages 25-city/30-highway mileage per gallon. The two misgiving on this vehicle are the air-conditioning and 0to 40 miles takeoff speed. The air- condition compressor and high-pressure side hoses need major design improvement.

Very Poor PaulOhio , 07/15/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The transmission leaked from the moment I got this car. The doors are poorly designed so that you can hear too much wind noise ans the seals around the doors slide so water leaks in. I got the car with only 56,000 miles on it but it was terrible from day 1. Stay away from this car. The hatchback wouldn't even stay up because the hydrolic arms were cheap.

91 Dodge Shadow Nebrfan , 12/12/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought the car with 46K and now it's at 110k. It's traveled from Seattle to Wisconsin and now to Florida to live. This car has been a great companion. I've used it for my paper route as well as personal use and all my kids learned to drive in it. I've had to replace the radiator, brakes (2 times) and have the a/c fixed and of course new tires. But its been a great car.