Used 1990 Dodge Shadow Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Shadow
4.2
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Turbo fun!

Sean V , 05/31/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this car for $1000 canadian, it was in very good condition, all i had to do was some exhaust work. Since has been working very well. I was very surprised by the amount of horsepower (150) out of the 2.5 litre, 4 cylinder engine... especially the fact that it is now 12 years old, and has 197000k's. At least my first car was a decent one.

Me and My Shadow

Mom, 05/10/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love my car. I am the only owner and the only problem I have had was the fuel pump went out. Shame they don't make them anymore.

The Machine

Mo-Jo, 03/25/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought car with 64,000 miles for $2,700 and drove it to 240,000 miles before it died. I only wish I could find another work car like this.

Average at best

pylon_johnson, 12/18/2013
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

I received what I thought was a cream puff...in 2003, I was given my grandmother's 1990 Dodge Shadow with only 27,000 miles on it to use as a second vehicle. Overall, it was pretty average and dull, though I will say it did get around very well in the snow. I had owned a 1991 Escort a few years ealier, and to compare the Shadow to the Escort, which were competing vehicles, the Escort blew it away. On the surface, the Shadow seemed better, with more horsepower, larger wheels, and more options, but where the Escort was peppy and fun to drive and great on gas, the Shadow was like driving a lawn mower, and was not very good on gas for a 4-cylinder with 93 hp.

1990 Shadow

JTLevy, 04/12/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have had this car for twelve years, since i bought it new. For the last several years it has been at my weekend home and is used only for local driving. Despite long periods of idlness, the car starts up and drives without trouble, maintenance is low. It is dependable transportation, and fun to drive.

