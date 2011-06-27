Used 1996 Dodge Ram Wagon Van Consumer Reviews

Big Blue Van never dies! duckboy , 04/15/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I admit it. I own a big blue van. The big, 15-pass airport shuttle bus van. I bought it because I race motorcycles all over the country and I don't like towing a trailer. I can fit two bikes, all of my gear, my significant other, and still have room to crawl in the back seat and take a nap. Very noisy, interior trim is very cheesy, and I've broken a lot of plastic pieces. However, the drivetrain seems bullet proof. I almost ran it out of oil once and I just refilled it with no consequences. Has a lot of highway power, but oviously slow off the line, seeing how it's nearly 6,000 lb. dry. Report Abuse

Land Yatch D. I. Waring , 04/25/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Dodge Vans have always had very powerful, very dependable engines; so the passing power in my 360 equipped version while impressive (6000 Lb van) is not surprising; handles very well too! What is surprising is the interior arrangements and use of space. someone finally got it right. ususally I had to choose between large center console convenience (Ford) or ample foot space/ leg room (all others). Now Dodge has them both! and i just love the table top that flips out with an extension between drivier and passenger; plus cup holders that will easily hold a super gulp or 1 liter bottle, wow!! the outward visibility is excellent through very large windows, yet deep tinting allows for privacy.