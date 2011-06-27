Used 1991 Dodge Ram Wagon Consumer Reviews
great vehicle
ortiz, 04/04/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I still own this vehicle I wish I got it new. This van reminds me of old faithful. It is great mechanically, still. It is a sound van. It seats 15 passengers. Great for the kids. Seats do not remove easily for cargo but the 8 cylinder motor is strong enough to pull a large trailer. Handling is a little loose at faster speeds. I have an outside to inside air leek that gushes into the driver side cab. Easy to clean floors with the rubber flooring, great for the messy kids. Not so good gas mileage. I get around 10 mpg in the city. 14 over the road. Just BASIC up keep and it starts up every time. Even in cold weather.
