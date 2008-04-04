Used 1991 Dodge Ram Wagon for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Ram Wagon Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Ram Wagon searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Wagon
  4. Used 1991 Dodge Ram Wagon

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Ram Wagon

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Ram Wagon
Overall Consumer Rating
41 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 4
    (100%)
great vehicle
ortiz,04/04/2008
I still own this vehicle I wish I got it new. This van reminds me of old faithful. It is great mechanically, still. It is a sound van. It seats 15 passengers. Great for the kids. Seats do not remove easily for cargo but the 8 cylinder motor is strong enough to pull a large trailer. Handling is a little loose at faster speeds. I have an outside to inside air leek that gushes into the driver side cab. Easy to clean floors with the rubber flooring, great for the messy kids. Not so good gas mileage. I get around 10 mpg in the city. 14 over the road. Just BASIC up keep and it starts up every time. Even in cold weather.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Dodge
Ram Wagon
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to