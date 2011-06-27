Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
7 reviews
Dodge Ram Monster Tuff

Bruce, 03/27/2010
Love the truck, purchased because of fuel economy I have a Ford F-450 4x4 it gets 9 miles per Gal. my new dodge so far averages 17-22 with only 600 miles on it so far. The only flaw I see is the tape used to secure the Laramie fender flares is coming loose.

Great Truck!

Cowboy, 05/25/2010
Solid, smooth ride, quiet,and comfortable. Love the upgraded interior and the exterior looks. The Cummins is strong and is averaging 17 mpg with only 3000 miles on it. Had 3 before, one had 350,000, other 180,000 and last 125,000 miles when I traded and never in the shop. If they were any indication of how tough RAM is, this truck easily surpass

Pretty Awesome Truck

drail, 06/15/2010
Bought this truck cause I needed a bigger truck to pull my 35ft camper with. This thing is a beast! only had it for a couple of weeks but already know I am going to love it.

WHAT A TRUCK

seang, 02/16/2010
Love this New Dodge 1 ton. Very quiet and comfortable. The kids enjoy the huge crew cab. The ride has been improved over previous truck. I am getting 18.1 mpg combined town and highway, good for a huge truck capable of towing 16,900 lbs(single rear wheels). The exhaust brake works very well and sounds just like a 18 wheeler when activated. Transmission is 6 speed auto and shifts well and the manual shift switch lets you choose gears(nice).

Very nice truck

Michael O'Neill, 07/19/2010
So far I'm very pleased with my Laramie 3500 4x4 DRW except for the mileage. Right now I'm in the 13-14 mile range. Hopefully, this will get better. My 03 Duramx dually got a legit 16-20.5. It got 12-13 pulling my living quarter horse trailer. The Ram has tons of power and it practically floats down the road. Lots of room in the crew cab and lots of storage. Looking forward to a long term relationship with this truck.

