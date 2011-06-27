Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Mega Cab Consumer Reviews

This truck is crazy! I have not found a job it cannot do. The power on this truck beats anything out there including any Ford or GM. This truck is over engineered and I'm glad for it. I have no doubts it will last me 10 years.

Louie , 10/18/2009

So far I like this truck after only having it for a month. We are going RVing full time so we purchase a 38' 5th wheel and I wanted the power. I love the uconnect and the exhaust braking most so far.The ride is not great and so far I am only getting 14 to 15mph not pulling the RV. The mirrors are not great for a RV cause they don't extend out far enough.