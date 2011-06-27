  1. Home
Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

I am disappointed; 4th New RAM Cummins

Sangleton, 03/23/2008
My first RAM was a 1990 W250 4x4, later traded for new 2002, new 2004, and now 2007. I haul a 12 foot 3500 pound slide in camper and tow 18 foot FLW bassboat. The fuel economy and power was unbelievably fantastic! Running empty 24 MPG. I tracked my MPG using a spreadsheet on my computers. I tracked my fishing holes, too! Fully loaded the camper was 3500 pounds sittin in the bed and the Bassboat was 6000 tow weigh. At 65 MPH I did between 20.5 and 21.7 MPG. The 2007 has been a big disappointment. My last long haul we averaged 8.8 MPG and running empty 14.6. When you hit a head wind out west you can expect a filter light on the pollution systems. All that power of the 6.7L and I couldn't use!

almost happy

bugglar2, 04/21/2008
Great truck except for the fuel mileage and the hesitation in engine between gear shifts its a 6 speed manual. My old 2001 Dodge got 21-22 mph

