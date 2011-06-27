  1. Home
Used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Amazing Dodge Ram 3500 1995

tonymac, 03/25/2009
Since I purchased it in 1995 no repairs has been done. Gas mileage has not been excellent, but I have the V10 model.

DualEE

vizmark, 07/30/2010
In stock form it was a slug. Add injectors and a turbo and you have a fun to drive truck. MPG 16 to 20 empty. 12 to 15 towing. Auto trannys need to be upgraded with power upgrades.

