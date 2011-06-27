Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews
Awesome Truck
I pinch myself every time I drive this truck. The short bed handles great, the interior is luxury for me, the four wheel drive is great, exhaust brake is great, visibility wonderful, and build quality seems to be top notch for an American vehicle. I have driven the Tundra and this trick kicks but. The 6.7 litter dodge with the 6 speed is out of this world. The mirrors are also brilliant. The Dodge is better than Chevy and Ford (neither one utilizes the solid four piece frame channels).
2009 Ram 2500 Hemi LWB Quad 4x4
I bought an 09 Ram 2500 LWB Quad 4x4 with the Hemi engine and 5 speed auto. I ordered the truck locally and got a great price. The truck came as a bighorn and well equipped. Check out the snow chief package which runs around $500 with lots of goodies. The ride is great for a 3/4 ton 4x4 and acceleration is more like a sports car than a big pickup. The truck has more power than most will need and has no problem with 6000 to 7000# trailers. The truck has 3.73 limited slip and pulls well off road. I get about 17 mpg hwy unloaded at 65 cruise, and about 14- 15 average city/hwy. This is while taking it easy. Hard driving really cuts MPG. Towing on hwy with 6000# at 60 mph gave 13 mpg.
New '09 2500 4X4 SLT 6.7 L Diesel
I traded a 2006 2WD 2500 5.9L diesel which was a great truck, for a new clearance 2009 2500 6.7L diesel 4X4. The difference is like going from a prop airplane to a new jet. I was concerned about the emissions problems (clogged DPFs, turbos, etc.), but I bought an August 2009 build (the last run for the 2009s), so it has the latest computer firmware, DPF & turbo. It does have the tag hanging from the dash with basic instructions on how to drive the 6.7L diesel so that you hopefully avoid throwing codes and too many regens. My normal errands run is 60 miles round trip inlcuding a 30-45 minute interstate/freeway run, so the emissions system should function OK. I'm also going to tow a TT.
Save Time and Money
Folks, I'm hear to save you some time and money. I have owned them all. GMC,Ford,Chevrolet all with diseal engines. You should alredy know that a gas motor can't compare to a diseal, even the Hemi. I finally bought a Dodge. It is the best truck I have ever owned. It rides great,looks great,tows like a dream. I get 23 mpg just driveing around. I get 18 mpg towing a 10,000 lb trailer going 70 mph with the air on. This is completely stock. You don't need to anything to it. I wish someone would have told me this as it would have saved me allot of money and headaches. I had to learn the hard way. Do your self a favor and buy a Dodge with the Cummins and the EVIC system. You will be glad you did.
The greatest dodge diesel ever built
i had a 05 dodge 2500 quad hemi i absolutely loved,but i was pushing 70,000 miles and decided to spend some of the kids inheritance so bought a 09 dodge 2500 slt quad diesel 6 speed auto.this truck just blew my mind.so much power its scary,it has all the upgrades stereo, Sirius, blue tooth phone, power rear window and it gets great mileage. Only got 1500 miles on it and I get 14.5 mpg pulling a 6000 trailer and empty 25 mpg. I did put on a k&n filter. The only problem is at 1500 rpm, if I let up on the gas then apply it there's a vibration between the engine and transmission. The dealer assures me it'll go away but I'm going to pressure the dealer on this.
