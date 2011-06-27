  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
  4. Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
  5. Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Ram Pickup 2500
5(50%)4(25%)3(25%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Ram Pickup 2500s for sale
List Price Estimate
$8,762 - $14,033
Used Ram Pickup 2500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love My 2500 with the Cummins 6.7L Diesel

Evan, 11/21/2008
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

I've had my new Ram for 1,200 miles and so far no problems. I've towed a tandem trailer with ease and the ride has been very acceptable. The seats are firm but comfortable. Love the storage behind the seats. The stereo sounds wonderful. I average 13.7mpg with trailer and 14.9 without. Lots of hills to traverse. The exhaust brake is fabulous. Run it all the time. So long as you get the truck out on the open road at freeway speed for 45 minutes periodically, the emission system will regen. It's a better and safer system than Ford or Chevy which uses diesel fuel to burn the particulates off. Their fuel mileage suffers for it. Look what happened to Ford and the famous flame out the tailpipe incident

Report Abuse

Emissions causing trouble (turbo)

2500 6.7 Diesel, 06/12/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The truck would be great if the new emissions regulations would not be causing so much trouble. Second time in 4 months the turbo needs replacing and seems every other month having to have it cleaned. When pulling a load shifts very hard. Also, since having trouble with the emissions, was told by dealership had to run with exhaust brake so now have to turn that on every time start the truck, should be automatic.

Report Abuse

POOR TOWING AND FUEL MILEAGE

Fed up with Dodges, 05/25/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Poor towing, will not pull 5300 lbs trailer weight. Shifted 191 times in 140 miles. Fuel mileage 5 mile to the gallon. Dodge refuses to fix truck. I have owned over 40 new trucks..Dodge tells me I do not know how to drive one. This truck is a 2500HD 4 wheel drive Hemi. The worst truck I have ever owned. I am going back to Chevrolet. I even went to the Better Business Bureau to get this truck fixed with no success. Dodge refuses to fix the truck. They say there is nothing wrong with it. Which is a big lie.

Report Abuse

Black Beauty

Jerry, 06/27/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I like the power of my Hemi. Turning is great compared to my old F250. Has 100 more horsepower and weighs 1000lbs less than the ford. The tire pressure light stay on unless you run 80LBS of air in the tires. Tows my 5th wheel with ease and with the long bed I have room for my across the bed tool box and still have room for my hitch. Plenty of room for turning the trailer when parking. With the HD option you have trouble lowering the rear end to the overloads. I haven't enjoyed driving a pickup as much in a long time. If you need a work truck for a decent price and fuel mileage it is a hard truck to beat. The only thing would change is go with upgraded interior and better paint.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Ram Pickup 2500s for sale

Related Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles