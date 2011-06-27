Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Love My 2500 with the Cummins 6.7L Diesel Evan , 11/21/2008 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I've had my new Ram for 1,200 miles and so far no problems. I've towed a tandem trailer with ease and the ride has been very acceptable. The seats are firm but comfortable. Love the storage behind the seats. The stereo sounds wonderful. I average 13.7mpg with trailer and 14.9 without. Lots of hills to traverse. The exhaust brake is fabulous. Run it all the time. So long as you get the truck out on the open road at freeway speed for 45 minutes periodically, the emission system will regen. It's a better and safer system than Ford or Chevy which uses diesel fuel to burn the particulates off. Their fuel mileage suffers for it. Look what happened to Ford and the famous flame out the tailpipe incident Report Abuse

Emissions causing trouble (turbo) 2500 6.7 Diesel , 06/12/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The truck would be great if the new emissions regulations would not be causing so much trouble. Second time in 4 months the turbo needs replacing and seems every other month having to have it cleaned. When pulling a load shifts very hard. Also, since having trouble with the emissions, was told by dealership had to run with exhaust brake so now have to turn that on every time start the truck, should be automatic. Report Abuse

POOR TOWING AND FUEL MILEAGE Fed up with Dodges , 05/25/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Poor towing, will not pull 5300 lbs trailer weight. Shifted 191 times in 140 miles. Fuel mileage 5 mile to the gallon. Dodge refuses to fix truck. I have owned over 40 new trucks..Dodge tells me I do not know how to drive one. This truck is a 2500HD 4 wheel drive Hemi. The worst truck I have ever owned. I am going back to Chevrolet. I even went to the Better Business Bureau to get this truck fixed with no success. Dodge refuses to fix the truck. They say there is nothing wrong with it. Which is a big lie. Report Abuse