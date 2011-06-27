Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
55,000 Miles, Zero Problems!!
The Ram 2500 SLT 2dr long bed with the Cummins Turbo Diesel has been a great performer for me. Not one problem in over 55,000 miles of driving in less than 1 year. I average 12.5 mpg @ 68mph pulling 7x14 cargo trailer with avg gross weight of 4,000 lbs. (I avg 14.0 mpg when towing empty trailer @ 2,100 lbs) I have been across the desert, across the Rockies, and in a blizzard. The only negative with the 2 wheel drive is that in the snow,ice, or Florida sand, you are not moving...even with an empty trailer attched, there is no traction! Light rear end that will spin even with moist road conditions. Otherwise, I am extremely pleased with the workhorse that I bought from Dodge.
Love that turbo-diesel
Power and mileage are excellent. I can tow my Bronco with a full size camper in the bed, far more cheaply and much faster; than I can drive the Bronco by itself
Good truck
Drove well in all conditions
