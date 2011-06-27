Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews

Should of bought a Duramax J. , 03/18/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful 05 Cummins Laramie. 30K Miles and 10K worth of repair bills. Nice looking truck and it holds the pavement down in front of my house nicely. Lots of power, decent mileage for what it is, fairly comfy on long hauls. Injectors are delicate which can lead to major engine damage. Poor factory fuel and air filtration. Weak trans. Lots of creaks(sliding glass) and rattles(rear storage) and wind noise(drivers door). Radio dash knob doesn't work. Abysmal customer service. If you are considering a used one get a Manometer test done first. Report Abuse

Perfect for RV haulin' Al , 11/09/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I haul a 15K lb travel trailer and this truck has never let me down. I usually get 19-22 MPG on hwy, unloaded, and get 13-14 when towing, as long as I keep it under 70mph. If I go over 70, it drops to 10-11 and according to specs, 15K lbs is overloaded for 3/4 ton Dodge w/cummins. You must have nerf bars as the truck sits kinda high and is difficult to get into w/o side bars. Report Abuse

Wow, What a Truck! Tom , 08/29/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This Ram 2500 with the Cummins Turbo Diesel is so much fun to drive. It is a big rig with the race car feel. I love it and my wife loves it. Nice job Chrysler/Cummins! Report Abuse

"DODGE"... thats what they do dkn , 12/01/2014 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) 6 of 8 people found this review helpful "DODGE"... that's what the dealer does when you show up for warranty repair. A/C and Transmission still leaking after 4 visits to three different dealers... now out of warranty. Let me list the problems. 1. Power seat gear stripped (500.00) 2. AC leaks (900.00) 3. Trany leaks ($$$???) 4. Pulls to the right... 3 alignments ($300+?) no one knows why. 5. rear axle seal... self repaired (55) Theres more I cant remember rite now. I'm rite at 50k, all of this started 40k ago... Never again!!!!!!!! Update... i now have about 65k on the truck, barely drive it, the front drive shaft now leaks, I replaced every part of the HVAC system under the hood myself and the leak is gone (Dealers couldn't/wouldn't fix it). Dash light do a weird flicker, I hear the board that runs the lights, blinker...ect... gets corroded. Cumins is still strong but the dodge around it it crap from bumper to bumper. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse