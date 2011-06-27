Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Consumer Reviews
Don't buy
My truck developed the 'death wobble' and I've spent in excess of $2500 trying to fix it. If you aren't aware of what the 'death wobble' is, Google it. There is a serious design flaw in the 2500 and 3500 models that Dodge has yet to address let alone acknowledge. Do not buy this vehicle or it can happen to you. Most people that have this happen to them sell their trucks because of the difficulty in fixing. I'm surprised no one has died (which is probably why Dodge refuses to admit the problem).
High Repair Costs
I love this truck. It's a real stump puller. Tows heavy loads great.
A Solid Dodge
True power is found under the hood with the new Hemi, of course with that comes poor mileage but it is what it is. The suspension is what you should expect in a heavy-duty, stiff. The quad has ample space for three in the back. The 20-4- 20 split works great up front. Great pulling power. You will be surprised how many cars you can smoke off the line. There is a lot of "hop" in the front end in 4wd mode with the wheel cut all the way over, mostly because the heavy-duties use true u-joints in the front.
Never buy one again!
I have never had a vehicle in the garage as much as this dodge. I bought a used 04 2500 4wd quad slt. My first repair was replacing all the shocks, driving on the highway if I hit a bump the front end would pound had to slow way to for it stop. Then my water pump went, all the pulleys went, evap leak had to replace all the hoses on top of the gas tank. Had to replace front u-joints and upper and lower ball joints on both sides. Now @ 70k have to replace muffler which you can not buy after market so I'm putting dual exhaust on it. Sad thing is this truck gets babied. I never tow or haul anything. Just drive to work and back. Worst truck I've ever owned!
Solid Workhorse
This truck has proved itself to be a great workhorse. About 80% of miles were empty city/highway and 20% towing very heavy loads (10,000#s +). Oil gets changed every 8,000 miles and run Marvel Mystery Oil every other tank. Only repair was a fuel pump at 80K which was covered under warranty. Plan on many more miles with this truck and wouldn't hesitate to buy another.
Sponsored cars related to the Ram Pickup 2500
Related Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango