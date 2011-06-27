Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews

High Output Cummins Diesel Kevinschar , 11/27/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I purchased this truck used though the online listings on the Edmunds web page. The truck is a 2002, SLT 2500 Ram, 4x4, with the High Output Cummings Diesel. I purchased the truck used with 80,000 miles on it and immediately fell in love with the truck. The HO Cummings has plenty power,(235 HP & 500 lbft of torque), while still achieving an outstanding 18-MPG highway. Even when loaded down with a 10,000 lb 5th wheel trailer it still manages to get 15-MPG Highway. Report Abuse

Miss my 02 Dodge Ram E_HILLMAN , 02/15/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I loved my 02 Dodge Ram but traded it in January 2007 for a new one. The new models indeed have more power but it was not needed. I towed and hauled to the MFG limits of the trucks and never had an issue. The 02 Ram had a better stance and a firmer suspension for heavy duty use off road and on, thus allowing me to go over the payload limits all the time and never notice a difference. Many days my truck ran with 3,000lbs in the bed and a 900lb snow plos on the front. GREAT TRUCK! VERY TOUGH! If you get a Dodge and can choose always go for the stick shift. ;-)

awesome motohead , 01/12/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I love my turbo ram 100% The looks you get when you blowaway a gaser from the stop lights.

Happy With Dodge Ricardo Jacquez , 02/09/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I never owned a dodge truck or Diesel engine, would not go back to gasoline engine. Just wish that I should have waited for the 2003 model. Overall I love driving the truck.