Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews
High Output Cummins Diesel
I purchased this truck used though the online listings on the Edmunds web page. The truck is a 2002, SLT 2500 Ram, 4x4, with the High Output Cummings Diesel. I purchased the truck used with 80,000 miles on it and immediately fell in love with the truck. The HO Cummings has plenty power,(235 HP & 500 lbft of torque), while still achieving an outstanding 18-MPG highway. Even when loaded down with a 10,000 lb 5th wheel trailer it still manages to get 15-MPG Highway.
Miss my 02 Dodge Ram
I loved my 02 Dodge Ram but traded it in January 2007 for a new one. The new models indeed have more power but it was not needed. I towed and hauled to the MFG limits of the trucks and never had an issue. The 02 Ram had a better stance and a firmer suspension for heavy duty use off road and on, thus allowing me to go over the payload limits all the time and never notice a difference. Many days my truck ran with 3,000lbs in the bed and a 900lb snow plos on the front. GREAT TRUCK! VERY TOUGH! If you get a Dodge and can choose always go for the stick shift. ;-)
awesome
I love my turbo ram 100% The looks you get when you blowaway a gaser from the stop lights.
Happy With Dodge
I never owned a dodge truck or Diesel engine, would not go back to gasoline engine. Just wish that I should have waited for the 2003 model. Overall I love driving the truck.
One Great Truck
3rd ram truck. Frist Diesel owned.All the power needed ,with room for a big guy and his faimly. Throw away the YUPPIE suv's and get a real truck.
Sponsored cars related to the Ram Pickup 2500
Related Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Quad Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner