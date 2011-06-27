Used 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Consumer Reviews

283,000 miles - are you kidding me?!?! Cagman10 , 08/21/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful When I bought this truck new, I never thought I would have it for so long. Hey, life happens and I still have the truck after 283,000 miles, a load of In 'N Out Burger droppings, and a hell of a lot of work. Tranny is a bit rough on cold winter mornings but I have no real complaints ... except, who would ever design a radio that is right under the cup holder? Hello?!?!? Ever hear of spilled coffee -- radio shorted out after four years. I will cry like when I was a kid watching Old Yeller when I have to put her down. Report Abuse

Reliable! Karen , 11/21/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Our truck has towed heavy trailers, carried 3000+ lbs., has 200k miles on it. Just replace tie rod; no other major repairs. Great diesel engine, good handling, had lots of offers but we don't want to sell!

Torque Monster Torque Monster , 03/17/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought the truck new for the Cummins and it hasn't let me down. It is a pullin' haulin' machine. Get the 5-speed that's the best tranny. This truck could probably pull a building down.

300k plus and still going for the v8 magnum Eric N. , 12/28/2016 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My dad brought this truck brand new back in 97 and its still running. We put it to the test hauling heavy loads that weighed close to 11,000 every summer and fall it never seem to disappoint. Now the truck is almost 20 years old and still running good with regular maintenance every year who knows how far our farm truck will go. Our truck has the 360 magnum with a 5 speed manual transmission with overdrive which is a good truck on and off road. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value