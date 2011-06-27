Used 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Consumer Reviews
283,000 miles - are you kidding me?!?!
When I bought this truck new, I never thought I would have it for so long. Hey, life happens and I still have the truck after 283,000 miles, a load of In 'N Out Burger droppings, and a hell of a lot of work. Tranny is a bit rough on cold winter mornings but I have no real complaints ... except, who would ever design a radio that is right under the cup holder? Hello?!?!? Ever hear of spilled coffee -- radio shorted out after four years. I will cry like when I was a kid watching Old Yeller when I have to put her down.
Reliable!
Our truck has towed heavy trailers, carried 3000+ lbs., has 200k miles on it. Just replace tie rod; no other major repairs. Great diesel engine, good handling, had lots of offers but we don't want to sell!
Torque Monster
I bought the truck new for the Cummins and it hasn't let me down. It is a pullin' haulin' machine. Get the 5-speed that's the best tranny. This truck could probably pull a building down.
300k plus and still going for the v8 magnum
My dad brought this truck brand new back in 97 and its still running. We put it to the test hauling heavy loads that weighed close to 11,000 every summer and fall it never seem to disappoint. Now the truck is almost 20 years old and still running good with regular maintenance every year who knows how far our farm truck will go. Our truck has the 360 magnum with a 5 speed manual transmission with overdrive which is a good truck on and off road.
Poor Me
I made the big mistake of buying one of these lemons. I believe the rated towing is about 14,000 but don't think Dodge thought anyone would tow that much weight. Transmission went out at 25,000, replaced under warranty after 2 week wait which ruined my 2 week vacation. Dodge dealer never could get the brakes & alignment correct. It would never stop straight. Engine blew at 65,000. Out of warranty. Independent shop rebuilt it. Engine blew again at 75,000 & shop out-of-business. Now it sits in my garage with the engine setting in the back of the bed.
