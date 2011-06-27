Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Mega Cab Consumer Reviews
Skull's Ride
I love this truck. It's the most comfortable truck I've ever owned. It's huge and parking at times can be a challenge. But I get noticed.The only bad thing is fuel economy. But you must expect that in a vehicle this big. It's very well built, no rattling or annoying noises.The radio has great sound. The truck has exellent vision. Mirrors are large and well placed. I highly recomend this truck! This is a man's truck.
Great truck, but thirsty
This is my first Dodge and so far am extremely satisfied with the exception of the fuel economy. Best I have gotten on complete interstate driving at 70 mph is 15.6. Mostly I average around 13. That's after installing a Magna Flow exhaust system (added 1 - 1.5 mpg). Color, trim, wheels, etc. are amazing and people are always telling me how great it looks. Rides like a dream and plenty of power.
Mileage-Mileage-not
I got the truck to tow a travel trailer. I'm sure it will do that just fine. The mega-cab has great room for everyone to sit comfortably. I traded in a Dakota quad-cab on this truck. I had the 4.7 V-8 and got 19 MPG on the highway. Im very dissatisfied with the mileage of the 1500. I know I got the Hemi. But Im only getting 12.5 miles per gallon of mid-grade gas and I dont gun it.
mega-great
This is by far the best pick-up on the road. Laramie mega-cab, has by far the most comfortable rear seat in the business. The nav is straightforward and easy to use. 5.7 hemi has incredible power when you need it. With 8,500 miles so far I average 16.5 hwy at 80 mph. The only bad news is 12.5 city. But I love this truck and so for knock on fake wood not a single problem.
Monster
Feel like your on top of the world driving
