Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews

Love my 2006 Ram 1500! John Clay , 03/31/2016 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) 30 of 31 people found this review helpful I purchased my Ram 1500 4WD Laramie quad cab new in 2006. It is equipped with the 5.7 liter hemi. So far, it's been bullet proof. In 10 years, only one trip to the dealer for a warranty repair on an "air gate" that was making noise and preventing proper air circulation. That was covered promptly under warranty and no other service actions other than normal maintenance. I live in Montana and hunt and fish a lot so I'm often using the truck to tow my boat (about 30 times a year) or traveling off-road while hunting. The truck is also used for routine hauling around my property. Pros: reasonable power and torque, outstanding reliability, super sound system and GREAT fuel mileage (about 18.5 mpg on the highway when not towing my boat) with the 5.7 liter hemi with MDS (shuts off 4 cylinders when all 8 are not needed). The creature comforts are also a big plus (leather, dual climate zones, power everything). Con: when towing up hills, the transmission often "hunts" for the ideal gear and shifts too often. I'm betting it's programmed to optimize mileage so it often shifts to a higher gear than I'd like. This has been a great truck for 10 years and I hope to use it for another 10! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2006 Dodge Ram brent , 07/02/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful My 1st truck: so no comparison-but I love it. Got the V-6 and it has plenty of power. Truck came with the optional lower rear end; which I wouldn't have bought-maybe this helps with the power? Have thought about changing to the standard rear end-but wonder if any computers would need to be changed. Water pump failed at around 50K, which I didn't think should happen. My main complaint is the AC. It has never been cold. Took it back to the dealer and he said it was operating to spec. Dropped the headliner and put in a heat shield and tinted the rear windshield but didn't seem to help. Now the recirc door has broken (maybe has been broken for a long time) which really limits the airflow. Report Abuse

Frank Truck frank , 12/10/2006 18 of 21 people found this review helpful A good looking truck, inside and out. Came with 20in wheels which make it stand out. And the price was low. Report Abuse

Great Truck Jerry Lund , 08/25/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful great overall only had one issue and that was the transmission pack went out so it wouldn't shift. Report Abuse