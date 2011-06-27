Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews
Love my 2006 Ram 1500!
I purchased my Ram 1500 4WD Laramie quad cab new in 2006. It is equipped with the 5.7 liter hemi. So far, it's been bullet proof. In 10 years, only one trip to the dealer for a warranty repair on an "air gate" that was making noise and preventing proper air circulation. That was covered promptly under warranty and no other service actions other than normal maintenance. I live in Montana and hunt and fish a lot so I'm often using the truck to tow my boat (about 30 times a year) or traveling off-road while hunting. The truck is also used for routine hauling around my property. Pros: reasonable power and torque, outstanding reliability, super sound system and GREAT fuel mileage (about 18.5 mpg on the highway when not towing my boat) with the 5.7 liter hemi with MDS (shuts off 4 cylinders when all 8 are not needed). The creature comforts are also a big plus (leather, dual climate zones, power everything). Con: when towing up hills, the transmission often "hunts" for the ideal gear and shifts too often. I'm betting it's programmed to optimize mileage so it often shifts to a higher gear than I'd like. This has been a great truck for 10 years and I hope to use it for another 10!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2006 Dodge Ram
My 1st truck: so no comparison-but I love it. Got the V-6 and it has plenty of power. Truck came with the optional lower rear end; which I wouldn't have bought-maybe this helps with the power? Have thought about changing to the standard rear end-but wonder if any computers would need to be changed. Water pump failed at around 50K, which I didn't think should happen. My main complaint is the AC. It has never been cold. Took it back to the dealer and he said it was operating to spec. Dropped the headliner and put in a heat shield and tinted the rear windshield but didn't seem to help. Now the recirc door has broken (maybe has been broken for a long time) which really limits the airflow.
Frank Truck
A good looking truck, inside and out. Came with 20in wheels which make it stand out. And the price was low.
Great Truck
great overall only had one issue and that was the transmission pack went out so it wouldn't shift.
06 Dodge ram 1500 slt
I love my Ram runs great course every vehicle has their problems and none are perfect, but this truck is great if u have the MDS in the hemi 5.7 then its a great engine with a good drive line behind it to be honest im not to thrilled on the 4.7 it drinks gas and doesn't have much power considering that engine at that time was designed with the Dakota and Durango more in mind so made for a lighter truck but I work for dodge and their new 5.7's, 4.7's the new 3.6 and not released yet but the new 3.0 diesel in the 1500 all great engines again the 4.7 drinks fuel but the others are great looking around 14-19 mpg depending on your driving habbits. all in all GREAT trucks.
Sponsored cars related to the Ram Pickup 1500
Related Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Quad Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner