Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

4.6
66 reviews
2004 DODGE RAM 1500

AZRAMBO, 02/25/2010
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

The truck is a good truck dependable, nice looking, except it just barely reached 70,000 miles and just was told transmission needs to be rebuilt. Apparently this happens alot with Dodge trucks. The company that told me about the tranny has been in business 37 years and very reputable. Don't use truck for really anything than driving to and from work so it's not used often. To have tranny issues already is messed up. Other than that no other issues it's just the 1 issue is major and very expensive. Don't think I would be buying a Dodge again, unless the warranty holds up... checking on that now.

Unstoppable

Albert, 04/03/2016
2dr Regular Cab Laramie Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
13 of 15 people found this review helpful

I've had this truck for many years and have used it in deep snow, sand, and mud and nothing has stopped it. Mine is RWD only and it was pulling 4x4s out of sand and ditches no problem. My only complaints are the cheap looking interior and the bad mpg. Unless you need it as a daily driver for a long commute I'd definitely pick this any day. It's better looking than many other tucks in its time but is no slouch. Good for towing and hauling. Throw a dual exhaust on it and it sounds beautiful.

what a BLAST!!

Dodge lover, 08/20/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

when first i laid eyes on it it stuck out from the croud of other Dodge's on the lot. When i got in it, i knew this truck was for me. Though it looked much like its brothers sitting idly beside it. When i drove it, i bought it. It is the best looking truck on the road. it is a blast to drive...it is as quick on the road as it is opening the wallet as the fuel economy lacks strength. i am overall, excited about this vehicle and its performance on the road.

Talk About an Impulse Buy

3ric, 12/17/2005
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

After leaving Lowe's one day without the ladder I needed, I decided I had to have a truck. Traded in my baby would- be-paid-off-in-a-month Grand Prix for a Silver Hemi Ram. Everything I could ever want in a truck, and more. After hauling 3 things 4 miles in 2 months, and dropping twice as much on gas, I came to the frightening realization that I had made a mistake. I don't NEED a truck. Unfortunately, neither does anyone else, so I'm stuck and more upside down than a cake. Don't get me wrong, the truck is hot and fun (in a straight line), but I feel trapped.

Amazing!

Garret, 01/11/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought the 3.7L Dodge well over a year ago and I couldn't be happier with it. It has a lot of pep on stock motor. I added JBA headers, high flow cats, true dual flowmaster mufflers, K&N cold air intake, and a JET computer chip. The power, MPGs, and torque that it added was unreal! There is no way I will ever sell this truck. If you are looking at buying one, SERIOUSLY seriously consider buying this truck! You wont be disappointed, even with all stock parts, I promise.

