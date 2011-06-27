Used 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

1999 Dodge Ram Sport CW , 07/03/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this truck with 110,000 miles, and whoever owned it before me neglected it like no other. After about $1500 in parts and labor, I can honestly say I wouldn't trade it for the world. I'm 24 and have had 17 trucks since I've been 17. Yeah, the gas mileage stinks, but what do expect when a truck is modeled after a big rig? These trucks weren't made to be espically comfortable either, they were built to get the job done. I cant remember any other half ton truck that came with a solid front axle in 99. Report Abuse

My experience icecube , 09/21/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought my truck new and used it in my construction business. I never (!) had a problem in 76,000 miles of Alaskan driving. No squeaks, leaks, mechanical problems, or anything else. But I sadly sold it when I retired and moved overseas....cheap living now. I have owned 5 Dodge trucks and have been more than satisfied. But the gas mileage stinks. Report Abuse

1999 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport SLT SB Reg Cab J Hochman , 11/01/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Brakes need improvement (model w/o anti-lock). Good pickup, reliable, dependable...good value. Report Abuse

You get what you pay for Alex , 10/06/2008 0 of 1 people found this review helpful This truck has left me stranded more than any other vehicle i have ever owned. The transmission went out at 94,000 miles. I have also had a lot of electrical problems which left me on the side of the road,but once i got these problems worked out it actually isn't that bad of a vehicle. It has plenty of power for towing.(I use it to tow my 86 mustang). The dash is HORRIBLE. This thing cracked in so many different places and has HUGE holes in them. Report Abuse