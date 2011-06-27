Used 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
1999 Dodge Ram Sport
I bought this truck with 110,000 miles, and whoever owned it before me neglected it like no other. After about $1500 in parts and labor, I can honestly say I wouldn't trade it for the world. I'm 24 and have had 17 trucks since I've been 17. Yeah, the gas mileage stinks, but what do expect when a truck is modeled after a big rig? These trucks weren't made to be espically comfortable either, they were built to get the job done. I cant remember any other half ton truck that came with a solid front axle in 99.
My experience
I bought my truck new and used it in my construction business. I never (!) had a problem in 76,000 miles of Alaskan driving. No squeaks, leaks, mechanical problems, or anything else. But I sadly sold it when I retired and moved overseas....cheap living now. I have owned 5 Dodge trucks and have been more than satisfied. But the gas mileage stinks.
1999 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport SLT SB Reg Cab
Brakes need improvement (model w/o anti-lock). Good pickup, reliable, dependable...good value.
You get what you pay for
This truck has left me stranded more than any other vehicle i have ever owned. The transmission went out at 94,000 miles. I have also had a lot of electrical problems which left me on the side of the road,but once i got these problems worked out it actually isn't that bad of a vehicle. It has plenty of power for towing.(I use it to tow my 86 mustang). The dash is HORRIBLE. This thing cracked in so many different places and has HUGE holes in them.
First American Truck!
Though I've only had it for a few day's -Love it !! Great to have V8 power again!! Haven't had a V8 since I sold my old '69 Firebird. I didn't realize how much I missed it. So nice not to have people passing you going up in to the mountains, like your standing still.
Sponsored cars related to the Ram Pickup 1500
Related Used 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner