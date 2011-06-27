Used 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

1997 Dodge Ram 1500 Club Cab 4x4 Sport. Adam , 12/14/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This is the best truck I have ever owned. It is extremely realible. It is the heavy duty version, so I have not had any transmission problems. The only thing that is bad is the gas. I have did a little work on it to get batter gas mileage so it's not as bad. Report Abuse

Love My Truck Joe , 01/28/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is the best truck I've ever owned. I had no problems at all until 279,000 miles. I would recommend a Dodge to anyone that needs dependability. I carry an average of 2500lbs in the bed at all times. The down side is I get 13 miles per gallon if I'm empty or pulling a trailer with 10000lbs.

Best I Have Owned webby1960 , 02/25/2011 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Owned every make, owned every model, I treat my truck like a work horse and it delivers every time. Most reliable thing on the farm...You won't go wrong with this rig...got 310,000 miles on it and just came back from a 1200 mile trip pulling a trailer...never missed a beat. After owning this rig, I can't even remember what a Ford or Chevy looks like.

Nice Big Truck! Jamerson , 04/08/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have not had this truck very long but so far it has been great. I really like the looks of the truck as well as the roomy interior. The truck seems to run good considering its size. My only complaint is the costly gas milage (13/17), but I was aware of it when I bought the truck so I guess I can't complain.