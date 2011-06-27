Used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Consumer Reviews

Love my old Ram Roxynoodle , 06/15/2004 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My truck will be 10 in August and has more than 200,000 miles. The steering is a little loose these days but this truck has done everything I've ever asked of it and then some. It has towed my horse trailer, driven through 3 feet of snow, carried 5200 lbs of gravel and never complained. Always starts on the first try! Report Abuse

The Revolution of trucks Fred , 07/14/2017 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I read a review some years back saying the 94 95 Dodge Ram was a revolution In trucks, and I now understand why. This truck is now 22 years old, only has 138 k on it though. Virtually no rust, but the predictable paint fail on the cab and hood which I'm getting fixed soon. It was my late fathers truck, and dad took care of all his machines, so this truck was babied. I've had it for 6 years now, usual maintenance and repairs, biggest was main bearing went out. It literally floats on the road when you drive it, my son, who is a mechanical engineer, calls it the boat truck becuse its such a smooth ride. I drive it a lot on the road, perfect acceleration, smooth ride, enjoyable to drive. I've hauled heavy loads of wood and masonry material, and it had no issues with anything. Ever. Like anything, if you take care of it and maintenance properly, it will last. Engine now takes a little oil,that's expected after 22 years. Dodge brothers made a great all American truck here. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best truck I ever owned! sew and sew , 11/28/2009 6 of 8 people found this review helpful Purchased this truck new in 1995. It currently has 105000 mi. on the odometer. Other than the usual maintenance, I have only had to replace one significant mechanical part - a $400 steering box. I thought about buying a new truck in 2009, but since I haven't had any major mechanical problemms, I decided to do a cosmetic makeover. Sent it to the body shop and had all the dings taken out and new paint applied. I then installed new front and rear bumpers, new grill, new headlights and tailights. Also installed new bedliner and cover and new tires and wheels. Because I am an upholsterer, I was able to bring the interior back to new condition. I am now enjoying my new 14 yr. old truck! Report Abuse

Can't put a shine on.... mike3764 , 02/28/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The engine is the only good thing. Paint is peeling off. Transmission, fuel pump, cheap plastic hvac knobs had to be replaced/rebuilt. Catalytic converter melted. Now has a wonderful vibration in the steering at speeds less than 50mph (possible control arm problem?) Report Abuse