Used 2002 Dodge Ram Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

Mark , 07/18/2005

Bought this car as a commuter vehicle for a van pool. I was very disappointed in the vehicle in comparison to a 1997 model I had previously. The motor was sluggish and tended to have a rough idle. The A/C was better than the old van, but still lacked a separate control for the front and back. What I was most disappointed with was that in moving up five years, I lost driver room, the ability to adjust the steering wheel to where I like it, and the passenger seats, by all accounts were less comfortable. What I noticed in driving is that the vehicle had a very large turning radius. Very difficult to maneuver in traffic.