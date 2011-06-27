  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge RAM 150
  4. Used 1992 Dodge RAM 150
  5. Used 1992 Dodge RAM 150 Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Dodge RAM 150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 RAM 150
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all RAM 150s for sale
List Price Estimate
$836 - $1,759
Used RAM 150 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Why did I sell this truck.

stlramsfan, 12/24/2012
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Well, about the time I was 16 I ended up with this truck after the block cracked in my first car, little did I know that this truck I bought for 700 dollars would be one of my most missed trucks. The truck had 300,000 miles on it and I was worried about the transmission slipping, and the engine burning oil. I was wrong, the transmission shifted cleaner than my moms brand new car, and the engine didn't burn a drop of oil. I had the 318, I didn't believe my dad when he told me that dodge had a famous transmission "Which is the Tourqeflite" he also told me the 318 was one of the best engines ever made back then. I will never disagree with anyone if they tell me that.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all RAM 150s for sale

Related Used 1992 Dodge RAM 150 Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles