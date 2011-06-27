Used 2008 Dodge Nitro SUV Consumer Reviews
IN LOVE WITH MY NITRO
I fell in love with the Nitor at first sight and I havent had any big issues since I ourchased it brand new in 2008. I only have one child so I didn't need anything huge but I didnt want a golf ball this is perfect the gas milage is pretty good for an SUV. Its very fun to drive as it sits a little higher than other SUV's of the same size. I was in the army so off road diriving comes natural to me and my Nitro conforms to my semi wild life style. I wouldn't trade it for the world.
Great, Reliable SUV! Love it & buying a 2nd!
Purchased this suv with 60000 miles on it, one owner. Currently has 140,000 miles and no major issues! It has been absolutely fantastic with upkeep (just brakes, oil changes and other routine maintenance). Nitro gets great gas mileage for an SUV (avg around 22mi/gallon combined city/hwy & I live in the mountains). Great snow driving vehicle, though I would prefer a 4-low option on the all wheel drive (it just offers 4 high). Biggest downfall was the radio, which stopped working after one year (easy to replace with aftermarket radio & speakers are still great), the cheaper plastic interior pieces which have taken quite a beating from my dogs (scratches, scuffs etc), and the low front end clearance due to plastic bumper, which really limits off road capabilities. Overall, it's been a great vehicle and we're looking to add a second one to our family!
In Love with my Nitro
Bought my Nitro used and absolutely in love with it. I've owned it for a month now and still can't wait to just get in it and drive. Mine has the 3.7 liter which will throw your head back when the pedal is pressed, but will make your heart stop when you see the gas gauge drop. Not used to the MPG for an SUV as I've always owned a car. The Nitro is great for long trips. Plenty of room for passengers and luggage. Just an all around great vehicle. Love my Nitro!
Nickie's Nitro: I Luv My Truk!
Bought my used Nitro 6 months ago and still in love with it. I drive alot; have already added 22k miles and it's still going strong. Though not too pleased with the quality of the cloth interior (seats will pick up water stains); I threw on some seat covers and kept it movin... Plan to invest in new seat coverings this summer. Overall, I am very happy with my truck and love its sporty look, spacious interior, easy handling and fair gas mileage.
reliable suv
got it from new. had 100k miles and only water pump replaced. other was oil and brakes. the tail gate light switch issue is standart on this truck and i got the problem. i just disconnect the switch and go. In snow the control is the best I never see. so very reliable, fair driving and power, very good tractiion control, but cheap interior plastic. the center console was too big leaving less room for nothing. trunk wideness a little small, you could not put a plywood sheet. if the interior plastic was better quality and the console smaler i will give a 9 on 10 .. go ahead, you will like it.
