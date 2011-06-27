Used 2004 Dodge Neon SRT-4 Consumer Reviews

I love this car! spooledup , 03/19/2015 SRT-4 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I can't get enough of this car. I've owned it for a little over 6 years and now have over 170,000 miles. It still runs smooth as it did with 65,000 miles and I've never had an issue with the car other than regular maintenance. I've changed the timing belt, water pump, clutch/fork, spark plugs, oil, and cam shaft sensor twice, battery and tires. That's it! All those things would need to be changed on any car so I would say this car is extremely reliable. It's never once left me stranded, and I don't drive like a grandma either. Speaking of which, the performance of this car is amazing. My car is still stock and I've beat everything from ls1 camaros, to evo's and sti's. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

It just so happens.. JeepBoy , 09/30/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful When a sports car enthusiast spends $40K on any performance car, then additional $10K on tuning, functionality and looks, he does not want to be overtaken while accelerating on a highway onramp. But this is exactly what happens when that "sports car" is lined up with this SRT-4. I will put this car against any $40K+ ride any day, and rest easy knowing that I paid more than 50% less for showing him what my rear looks like. Why? SRT-4 told me to do it. No really - car wants to be driven fast fast fast. I Tried to explain that to the authorities too.

Hate to say it. Carlos , 05/30/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have seen nothing but good reviews and thats why I bought this car. I have put 7k on it. Turbo leaks are infamous. The tranny is a headache also. Many many people report tranny issues and I'm one of them. This car is a blast to drive but I feel like its going to fall apart anyday now. It has a stubborn transmission and shifts like crap especially in the cold. Maybe I got unlucky.

Has served me well for 67k miles powerllama , 10/16/2013 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car new in 2004. I've driven it ever since. I don't put as much mileage on cars as do other people, but 9 years and 67k miles can do a lot. The car is incredibly roomy on the inside, and easily fits four. Though it's not great for road-trips, as it doesn't have cruise control. But boy is it quick. It doesn't handle corners well, and has a giant turning radius, but in a straight line it's hard to beat for the price. Other than that, it's just a normal car. Nothing too special about it.