Used 1991 Dodge Monaco Consumer Reviews

The Monaco is a comfortable highway car and is easy to drive and park. After over 200,000 miles there has been no major engine or transmission repairs and it uses little oil. A few electrical problem have been encountered. For a midsize car it has a very large trunk. A good blend of drivability and practicality.

knew25 , 09/05/2002

We bought this used in 1997 and it was pretty reliable until 2002. This year we have had the fuel pump go and the climate control computer died. It is a really comfortable car - tons of room and a good V6 engine. Our dashboard lights never worked, and you can never tell what the A/C is on, because the indicators don't light up. I personally think it is a great car, just old. Expensive things start to break after this long. It looks good, sorta like an older Audi or Volvo. Since Chrysler only made these briefly, it is hard to find parts. You may remember the Eagle Premiere - this is the same exact car with a different name.