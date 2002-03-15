Used 1991 Dodge Monaco for Sale Near Me

1991 Dodge Monaco ES
Dirk,03/15/2002
The Monaco is a comfortable highway car and is easy to drive and park. After over 200,000 miles there has been no major engine or transmission repairs and it uses little oil. A few electrical problem have been encountered. For a midsize car it has a very large trunk. A good blend of drivability and practicality.
