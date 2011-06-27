  1. Home
1991 Dodge Monaco Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No changes.

1991 Dodge Monaco ES
Dirk,03/15/2002
The Monaco is a comfortable highway car and is easy to drive and park. After over 200,000 miles there has been no major engine or transmission repairs and it uses little oil. A few electrical problem have been encountered. For a midsize car it has a very large trunk. A good blend of drivability and practicality.
Nice midsize car, but too old
knew25,09/05/2002
We bought this used in 1997 and it was pretty reliable until 2002. This year we have had the fuel pump go and the climate control computer died. It is a really comfortable car - tons of room and a good V6 engine. Our dashboard lights never worked, and you can never tell what the A/C is on, because the indicators don't light up. I personally think it is a great car, just old. Expensive things start to break after this long. It looks good, sorta like an older Audi or Volvo. Since Chrysler only made these briefly, it is hard to find parts. You may remember the Eagle Premiere - this is the same exact car with a different name.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

More about the 1991 Dodge Monaco

Used 1991 Dodge Monaco Overview

The Used 1991 Dodge Monaco is offered in the following submodels: Monaco Sedan. Available styles include ES 4dr Sedan, and LE 4dr Sedan.

