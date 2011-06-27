Used 2008 Dodge Magnum SRT-8 Consumer Reviews

ydahsmils2001 , 05/13/2008

I bought this vehicle looking for something that could haul my equipment and have the heart of a sports car. Man! does it ever haul. The car is roomy too. Gas mileage is not so great, but the car makes up for it in raw power! I am thoroughly impressed with the SRT8. No one even sees me coming, sleek and fast.