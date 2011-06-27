Used 2010 Dodge Journey SUV Consumer Reviews
Well Worth A Look!!
I have had this car now for 9 months and 14k miles. It is amazing!! I can drive this car all day long and arrive at my destination fresh. Roadtrips, the miles woosh by silently as the V6 purrs along. That 75 mph, it spins along under 2,000 rpm. It returns mpg at that speed 27-28. The interior does have a lot of hard resting spots but is so full of cubbies and storage bins, who cares, really? Two bins under the floor in back, another huge bin in the cargo area under the floor, another bin under the front passenger seat cushion. Cupholders everywhere, door and console. The rear seats recline and move back and forth for legroom. The third row is just for kids though.
Saved our lives in a rollover
We bought a gently used journey and traveled cross country for Thanksgiving, honestly I didn't love it and hated the weird headrests, although the various compartments were great. Someone clipped us going 90 on the highway and we rolled 5 times, ending up on the roof 165 feet into a field. The side curtain airbags and those behind the front seat headrests saved our lives, we bought another one immediately. We had small children in the back, and we all walked away. Cheap interior, yes, but that car saved our lives so we can celebrate Christmas this year.
Problem after Problem
I bought my 2010 Journey used in 2015 with 45,000 miles. My 1 st problem was buying it from a shady dealer, which I didn't know at the time. Dealer had it more the 1st month than I did. I noticed after driving it a day, the gas gauge wasn't working. Then after I got it back, the rotors were bad. After a year, I had to get a new key...which was $265 at the dealership. I've had to have the oil pan replaced. Water keeps leaking IN my car on my passenger side because the smallest of debris gets down in my a.c. hose and plugs it. It fried my relay switch and a leak in my coolant reservoir had a leak. Now, I have a pin hole in my motor which causes my antifreeze to leak and overheat. (At least, this is my understanding of my newest issue) Needless to say, I'm getting rid of it. If it weren't for all the problems, I'd LOVE this car! I go to greyhound events with my 2 large greys and it's perfect. I even fit 2 kayaks in it. And it hauls my 27' camper.
I love love love my new journey
This vehicle is absolutely amazing. It has an 3rd row of seats so I didn't have to buy a minivan. Plenty of space for all the extra kids I tote along everywhere. The drive and the ride is so smooth. All the extra storage spots are awesome. It is relaxing to drive this crossover. The gas mileage is average but great compared to what I was spending on gas in my Dodge Ram. The kids absolutely love everything in our Journey. So many windows, and not a blind spot anywhere. The 6 disc cd changer is great. There is nothing negative to say about this car. Did I mention that it is beautiful on the outside. What a sleek and sexy crossover!!
Don't buy one
I purchased a 2010 in 2015 one owner prior, 52,000 MILES, FIRST MONTH - had to replace the front tie rods drivers side. ONE YEAR OF OWNERSHIP 62,000 MILES, leaking transmission cooling lines & transaxle coupling etc going out so after one year of ownership its cost me $4,300.00. Worst car I've ever owned in 31 years of driving. It's a nice looking car and the sound system in great but, thats about it. Acceleration is sluggish at best, average MPG in town 17 MPG 20 HWY, interior is low end but that why it's priced low, Seating is not comfortable for longer travel. Hidden Storage is pretty much non existent, Back storage is o.k., good if you fold all rear seats down. Visibility is terrible with the very wide corner post on each side of the front and rear windows.
