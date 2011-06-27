Used 2001 Dodge Intrepid Sedan Consumer Reviews
Intrepid---241,000 miles--
Well, I have decided after driving my 2001 Intrepid for 241,00 miles, it warranted a review for consumers. I did not have any mechanical issues with the car until it reached the 170,000 mark. I have always maintained the normal with the required oil changes, etc. At the 100,000 mark...one of the cooling fans quit working..timing built, alternater replaced,...I loved my Intrepid;s solid performance and was not ready to purchase a different automobile, decided to make the necessary mechanical repairs. To my pleasant surprise my Intrepid is reached 241,000 miles!!!
Best Car Ever!! 2014 and Still Going Strong 232000 miles
I bought this car in 2008 for only $1400 because it had 150,000 miles. In 6 years I have had to go only regular maintenance - oil, tires, plugs, breaks oh and 1 tire rod. It's so much fun to drive but the shop I take it to says I have to change the timing belt they are concerned it has soo many miles. Honestly, I know they are right and it should be done. Great Car in fact the best car I have ever bought and I've had only new cars up to the day I bought it...it was suppose to be an interim car til I decided what next. 6 years later I still Love IT
my second Dodge
I am on my second Intrepid. I went for the R/T Motorsports edition this time and am totally pleased. The ride is great and the additional power of the 3.5L vs. 2.7L really comes in handy on the interstate. My 2001 is much quieter than my 1998 base edition, and the ride is exceptional for a car in this price range. Driving about 50K per year I really need a car that is comfortable and reliable and my Intrepids have certainly been that.
My first car
This was the first car I ever had, and I must say I loved it. I got it when it was just over 100,000 miles and I had it until 118,000. It would be still running today, but a drunk driver hit it and it was totaled. It was a great, reliable car. But it is important to keep up with oil changes and services. The interior is very comfortable and can easily fit five people-six uncomfortably. The trunk is huge, which was a great plus. This body style looks a lot nicer than the old one, all in all I think this is a great car.
All good but the engine.
Bought the car new with 18 miles on it. Everything was great up until around 75000 miles and the water pump goes out and the water and antifreeze get mixed into the oil. Had it fixed for $1300. Then a few thousand miles later the oil light would come on at idle. Had to have the oil light indicator sensor replaced. And a bad rattle also developed and had to have the timing chain and guides replaced for $1500. Had them check the oil pump while they were at it, said it was okay. Oil coming on at idle again. Maybe I'll run it till she dies. Sure do love to drive it!!
