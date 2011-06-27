Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan Hero Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2010 Grand Caravan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,160
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,160
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,160
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.0/471.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,160
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower197 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,160
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,160
Quick Order Package 25Ryes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,160
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,160
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,160
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,160
Light Shale Seatsyes
MOPAR Body Color Running Boardsyes
Removable Center Front Seat Consoleyes
Entertainment Group 1yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,160
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,160
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room63.0 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,160
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room64.8 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,160
Protective Coating and Removeryes
MOPAR Exterior Appearance Groupyes
Popular Equipment Groupyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,160
Front track65.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity140.1 cu.ft.
Gross weight5700 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place83.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd.
Angle of approach14.3 degrees
Angle of departure18.7 degrees
Length202.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3800 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height71.4 in.
Wheel base121.2 in.
Width76.9 in.
Rear track64.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,160
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • White Gold Clearcoat
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Dark Titanium Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Cordovan Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray/Light Shale, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Shale, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,160
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
225/65R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,160
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,160
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles