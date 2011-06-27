  1. Home
Used 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Grand Caravan
Overview
$28,660
$28,660
$23,890
$23,890
$22,725
$22,725
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181919
Total Seating772
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$28,660
$28,660
$23,890
$23,890
$22,725
$22,725
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
$28,660
$28,660
$23,890
$23,890
$22,725
$22,725
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg17/24 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.0/471.5 mi.348.5/492.0 mi.348.5/492.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.20.5 gal.20.5 gal.
Combined MPG181919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
$28,660
$28,660
$23,890
$23,890
$22,725
$22,725
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.3 l3.3 l
Horsepower197 hp @ 5200 rpm175 hp @ 5000 rpm175 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.38.0 ft.38.0 ft.
Valves121212
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
$28,660
$28,660
$23,890
$23,890
$22,725
$22,725
2 rear headrestsyesyesno
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesno
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnono
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesno
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesno
front head airbagsnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
$28,660
$28,660
$23,890
$23,890
$22,725
$22,725
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesnono
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesnono
mast antennayesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnono
4 total speakersnoyesno
2 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
$28,660
$28,660
$23,890
$23,890
$22,725
$22,725
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
overhead console with storageyesnono
front seatback storageyesyesno
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesno
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnono
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesnono
Rear floor matsyesyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnono
adjustable pedalsyesnono
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesnono
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesnono
Dual zone air conditioningyesnono
Air conditioningnoyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
front reading lightsnoyesyes
front cupholdersnonoyes
Power Feature
$28,660
$28,660
$23,890
$23,890
$22,725
$22,725
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesno
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
1 one-touch power windowsnonoyes
Instrumentation
$28,660
$28,660
$23,890
$23,890
$22,725
$22,725
compassyesnono
external temperature displayyesnono
trip computeryesnono
tachometeryesnono
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
$28,660
$28,660
$23,890
$23,890
$22,725
$22,725
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesnono
Front shoulder room63.0 in.63.0 in.62.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnono
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front hip room57.0 in.57.0 in.57.2 in.
clothyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
Rear Seats
$28,660
$28,660
$23,890
$23,890
$22,725
$22,725
Rear head room39.7 in.39.2 in.no
Rear hip Room64.8 in.64.8 in.no
Rear leg room36.3 in.36.4 in.no
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.64.7 in.no
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesnono
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesnono
Folding rear seatbackyesyesno
manual folding bench third row seatsnoyesno
Measurements
$28,660
$28,660
$23,890
$23,890
$22,725
$22,725
Front track65.5 in.65.5 in.65.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity140.1 cu.ft.143.8 cu.ft.144.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4483 lbs.4321 lbs.4321 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.3 cu.ft.32.3 cu.ft.144.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd..33 cd..33 cd.
Angle of approach14.3 degrees14.3 degreesno
Angle of departure18.7 degrees18.7 degreesno
Length202.5 in.202.5 in.202.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3600 lbs.1000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.5.1 in.5.1 in.
Height68.9 in.68.9 in.68.9 in.
Wheel base121.2 in.121.2 in.121.2 in.
Width76.9 in.76.9 in.76.9 in.
Rear track64.8 in.64.8 in.64.8 in.
Colors
$28,660
$28,660
$23,890
$23,890
$22,725
$22,725
Exterior Colors
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Light Sandstone Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Melbourne Green Pearlcoat
  • Deep Crimson Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray/Light Shale, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray/Light Shale, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Shale, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Shale, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$28,660
$28,660
$23,890
$23,890
$22,725
$22,725
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
225/65R16 tiresyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesnono
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
full wheel coversnoyesyes
steel wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
$28,660
$28,660
$23,890
$23,890
$22,725
$22,725
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesnoyes
solid axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer barnoyesno
Warranty
$28,660
$28,660
$23,890
$23,890
$22,725
$22,725
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
