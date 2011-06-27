Used 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan Minivan Consumer Reviews

A no hassle & dependable vehicle Rick , 03/25/2016 CV 4dr Ext Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful This is my second Grand Caravan. My first was about the same as the second; great. I bought this one used with 80,000 miles and have put on 55,000 trouble free miles. Totally dependable, comfortable, and so utilitarian. I can go from hauling 20 bags of concrete to hauling 6 passengers in about 1 minute. I can put the middle seats in the floor and cart 7' tall basketball players around in comfort! I have never had such a versatile car. A full sheet of sheetrock slides right into the back! I discovered with this car that the tires are really important. I am running Goodyear Vivas (from Walmart around 75$ each) and they make SUCH a difference. Much quieter, smoother, and good in all types of conditions. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Value Keith , 07/28/2010 20 of 20 people found this review helpful This is a great van. There are minor mechanical issues with this model. If you can work on your own car and get one of these used you can save a ton of money. Honda and Toyota are twice a as much used. Transmissions are solid as long as you use Dodge approved fluid only (ATF +4) and nothing else. A Dodge transmission is $1,700 and a Toyota is $4,700 to replace.

love my 2005 grand caravan! jewelexpert52 , 07/10/2013 23 of 24 people found this review helpful I bought my Grand Caravan new in 2004. I had already drive 2 other caravans but this one is by far the best. I started at 2000 miles and now have almost 150,000 miles on it. I haven't had to put any money into this van except regular maintenance (brakes, tires, serpentine belt at 100,000 miles etc.). I have taken it on several road trips to Florida, Georgia, and New York and it is very comfortable. (Even slept overnite in it for camping). Can transport large items and fill it up with camping supplies plus 4 passengers! The mileage was good for a larger vehicle and I am looking for a smaller vehicle only because I don't need a minivan anymore and could use higher gas mileage savings.

Dime a dozen (used), worth every penny. kkenmore63 , 02/19/2012 12 of 13 people found this review helpful More room than any truck/suv, with handling and mileage of a sedan. What I like: Stow n go, lots of storage, roomy comfortable, decent on gas (27mpg hwy, 18.5 combined). Well thought out interior. Chrysler seems to have addressed a lot of the previous gen's chronic mechanical issues (transmissions, sway bar bushings, etc), though it seems to have been at the expense of attention to detail. What I don't like: Cheap feel compared to my old '97, though better than the 2010 I used on loan. The pass. side power door stopped working (broken wire, easy fix, see youtube). The key fob stopped working. The airbag light is on for some reason, and OMG the rust is an up hill battle.