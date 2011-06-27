Used 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan Minivan Consumer Reviews
A no hassle & dependable vehicle
This is my second Grand Caravan. My first was about the same as the second; great. I bought this one used with 80,000 miles and have put on 55,000 trouble free miles. Totally dependable, comfortable, and so utilitarian. I can go from hauling 20 bags of concrete to hauling 6 passengers in about 1 minute. I can put the middle seats in the floor and cart 7' tall basketball players around in comfort! I have never had such a versatile car. A full sheet of sheetrock slides right into the back! I discovered with this car that the tires are really important. I am running Goodyear Vivas (from Walmart around 75$ each) and they make SUCH a difference. Much quieter, smoother, and good in all types of conditions.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Value
This is a great van. There are minor mechanical issues with this model. If you can work on your own car and get one of these used you can save a ton of money. Honda and Toyota are twice a as much used. Transmissions are solid as long as you use Dodge approved fluid only (ATF +4) and nothing else. A Dodge transmission is $1,700 and a Toyota is $4,700 to replace.
love my 2005 grand caravan!
I bought my Grand Caravan new in 2004. I had already drive 2 other caravans but this one is by far the best. I started at 2000 miles and now have almost 150,000 miles on it. I haven't had to put any money into this van except regular maintenance (brakes, tires, serpentine belt at 100,000 miles etc.). I have taken it on several road trips to Florida, Georgia, and New York and it is very comfortable. (Even slept overnite in it for camping). Can transport large items and fill it up with camping supplies plus 4 passengers! The mileage was good for a larger vehicle and I am looking for a smaller vehicle only because I don't need a minivan anymore and could use higher gas mileage savings.
Dime a dozen (used), worth every penny.
More room than any truck/suv, with handling and mileage of a sedan. What I like: Stow n go, lots of storage, roomy comfortable, decent on gas (27mpg hwy, 18.5 combined). Well thought out interior. Chrysler seems to have addressed a lot of the previous gen's chronic mechanical issues (transmissions, sway bar bushings, etc), though it seems to have been at the expense of attention to detail. What I don't like: Cheap feel compared to my old '97, though better than the 2010 I used on loan. The pass. side power door stopped working (broken wire, easy fix, see youtube). The key fob stopped working. The airbag light is on for some reason, and OMG the rust is an up hill battle.
Yes, I read the other reviews, but this van won't die!
I bought this van certified used in Jan of 2008 with 47,000 miles on the clock after my lovely 2002 Chrysler Town and Country Limited was wrecked parked in front of my house. So I gained Stow N' Go and Sirius radio in the dash but lost my leather seats and pimped out factory chrome spoke wheels. That being said, the trans had to be rebuilt and/or worked on three times the first two years, all under certified warranty and all I had to pay was one $100 copay. Since then, no issues at all except for a left power sliding door that works off and on, and a front end that badly needs a complete rebuild. I am on the original timing belt, shocks, and struts and just turned 175,000 miles.
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Caravan
Related Used 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan Minivan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner