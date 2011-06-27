  1. Home
Used 1993 Dodge Grand Caravan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Grand Caravan
3.9
10 reviews
16 years and still going strong

Charles, 02/05/2009
Great vehicle. Same tranny with only two fluid changes, one water pump change. Still get 24 MPG highway and 21 around town (3.3/FWD), 3K miles per quart of oil.

93 Dodge Grand Carave SE Sport

Tiger, 04/11/2002
Solid transportation. Captian Seats for four are great. Lots of room. Keeps on ticking.

If you like to replace transmissions...

Transmissionbuyer, 05/08/2002
...buy a Chrysler minivan. Just found out today that our '93 Caravan needs ANOTHER transmission....THREE have gone out on this vehicle. Never, ever again will I buy another Chrysler product. Talked with District Rep and Detroit....they refuse to acknowlege problem or help in any way.

What a surprise!

deetta, 01/01/2009
We purchased this van with 88,000 miles on it and now 7 yrs later it has 219,000.It's our family car so any where I go she goes. We've never replaced the engine or transmission. My Dodge has been a very reliable vehicle!! I love the room in it. It handles great! I've hauled a few bales of hay and always get my feed for the horses in it. I can't say anything very bad about it. We've replaced the drive axles on both sides and that's the most we've had in repairs. The transmission is giving a few problems now but we watch the fluid and do not use overdrive which isn't as good on mpg. We are starting to look for a different car but I hate to give up my Dodge, I love it!

Great car!

Marc17, 09/01/2002
I bought this car brand new off the lot. I have pulled a trailer to South Dakota and back to Wisconsin. From Ohio to Wisconsin at least 30 times. The car has 130000 miles and runs like brand new. Its gone through 2 kids and has never broken down. Only had to replace the transmition once in the past year. I am very pleased with my car.

