Used 1993 Dodge Grand Caravan Consumer Reviews
16 years and still going strong
Great vehicle. Same tranny with only two fluid changes, one water pump change. Still get 24 MPG highway and 21 around town (3.3/FWD), 3K miles per quart of oil.
93 Dodge Grand Carave SE Sport
Solid transportation. Captian Seats for four are great. Lots of room. Keeps on ticking.
If you like to replace transmissions...
...buy a Chrysler minivan. Just found out today that our '93 Caravan needs ANOTHER transmission....THREE have gone out on this vehicle. Never, ever again will I buy another Chrysler product. Talked with District Rep and Detroit....they refuse to acknowlege problem or help in any way.
What a surprise!
We purchased this van with 88,000 miles on it and now 7 yrs later it has 219,000.It's our family car so any where I go she goes. We've never replaced the engine or transmission. My Dodge has been a very reliable vehicle!! I love the room in it. It handles great! I've hauled a few bales of hay and always get my feed for the horses in it. I can't say anything very bad about it. We've replaced the drive axles on both sides and that's the most we've had in repairs. The transmission is giving a few problems now but we watch the fluid and do not use overdrive which isn't as good on mpg. We are starting to look for a different car but I hate to give up my Dodge, I love it!
Great car!
I bought this car brand new off the lot. I have pulled a trailer to South Dakota and back to Wisconsin. From Ohio to Wisconsin at least 30 times. The car has 130000 miles and runs like brand new. Its gone through 2 kids and has never broken down. Only had to replace the transmition once in the past year. I am very pleased with my car.
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Caravan
Related Used 1993 Dodge Grand Caravan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner