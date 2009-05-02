Used 1993 Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale Near Me
- 197,386 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,998
Leskovar Mitsubishi - Kennewick / Washington
1999 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SE, SOLD AS IS FOR PARTS AND SALVAGE ONLY DUE TO AGE AND MILES
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan SE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B4GP44GXXR125559
Stock: Q1727A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,021 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$2,680$1,894 Below Market
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - 4 BRAND NEW TIRES - RUNS AWESOME! - CLEAN TITLE, CLEAN CARFAX - COLD AC - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - 3.3L V6 ENGINE - DOES NOT HAVE THE 3RD ROW BENCH (JUNK YARD SHOULD HAVE) - WOULD MAKE A GREAT CARGO VAN OR BASIC VAN - LOW ORIGINAL MILES - PIONEER CD PLAYER - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B4GP44G4YB760003
Stock: OT122211
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 151,439 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
Tempe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Tempe / Arizona
Cruise control, bodyside moldings, heated/power door mirrors, spoiler, a tilt steering wheel, 4 speakers, 3rd row seating : bench, cloth high - back bucket seats, power steering, safe, speed - sensitive wipers, steel wheels, privacy glass, rear A/C, ABS (4-wheel) and last but not least, power windows - come stop into the dealership in the Tempe Autoplex for further info! Odometer is 11921 miles below market average! 18/25mpg . You Will Like How We Do Business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B4GP44G2YB675919
Stock: HD13124A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-07-2017
- 191,109 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$2,999$443 Below Market
Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison / Michigan
Recent Arrival! Grand Caravan SE, 4D Passenger Van, 3.3L V6 SMPI FFV, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, White, Cloth, 3rd row seats: bench, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Cassette, Cloth High-Back Bucket Seats, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 SMPI FFV
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B4GP44G4YB753908
Stock: 6-23117M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 249,447 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$999
Kingdom Chevrolet - Chicago / Illinois
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2000 4D Passenger Van Dodge Grand Caravan SE Tan 4-Speed Automatic FWD 3.3L V6 SMPI FFV HUGE INVENTORY REDUCTION SALE GOING ON NOW!! NO CREDIT, LOW CREDIT NO PROBLEM . WE HAVE THE TEAM TO HELP YOU GET INTO A GREAT DEPENDABLE RIDE. With some options like 3rd row seats: bench, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Cassette, Cloth High-Back Bucket Seats, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, and Variably intermittent wipers.$$$ Priced To Sell Fast!! Call Now before its GONE!!! $$$ Many Cars under $10k and under $5K!! Kingdom Chevy Whether you are looking for a new, used or certified Chevrolet car, truck, or SUV you will find it here. We service Addison, Burbank, Calumet City, Carol Stream, Chicago, Cicero, Des Plaines, Downers Grove, Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst,Homer Glen, Lincolnshire, Melrose Park,Oak Forest, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, Orland Park, Chicago Land All prices plus TTDRD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B4GP44G6YR583276
Stock: P20048A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-22-2020
- 227,413 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,974
Mike Maroone Chevrolet South - Colorado Springs / Colorado
**FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN COLORADO**, AIR CONDITIONING**, POWER WINDOWS**, POWER LOCKS**, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE**, FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN COLORADO SPRINGS**. FWD https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/qpaar
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B4GP44G8YB688996
Stock: S688996
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 181,831 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$3,950
Mike Castrucci Ford Sales - Milford / Ohio
Only 181,831 Miles! Scores 25 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Dodge Caravan delivers a Gas/Ethanol V6 3.3L/201 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Windshield wiper de-icer, Wide accent-color body-side moldings, Variable intermittent front windshield wipers.* This Dodge Caravan Features the Following Options *Tinted glass-inc: solar-control windshield/front doors, Tilt steering column, Tachometer, Steel door beam side-impact protection, Speed-sensitive pwr door locks-inc: front/side/liftgate doors, Rear window wiper/washer, Rear window defroster, Rear seatback grocery bag hooks, Rear floor silencer, Pwr rear quarter vent windows.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Mike Castrucci Ford of Milford located at 1020 State Route 28, Milford, OH 45150 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B4GP44G2YR781658
Stock: 250106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 40,174 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,992
Lockwood Chevrolet - Marshall / Minnesota
This 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan is front wheel drive. The vehicle has a V6, 3.3L high output engine. This unit exemplifies class with its long lasting deep maroon color. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. Anti-lock brakes are standard on it. It features cruise control for long trips. The vehicle is equipped with a gasoline engine. Get the whole family to events in this minivan.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B4GP44G1YB680822
Stock: 24960
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 160,487 milesLemon history, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,400
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
JUST REPRICED FROM $3,995, EPA 24 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate, DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER SIDE-IMPACT.. 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD, 3.8L (232) SMPI V6 ENGINE CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate Power Third Passenger Door, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Heated Mirrors, Traction Control, Bucket Seats. OPTION PACKAGES: DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER SIDE-IMPACT AIRBAGS, 3.8L (232) SMPI V6 ENGINE (STD), 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD). VEHICLE REVIEWS: Automobile Magazine Best Minivan. EXCELLENT VALUE: Reduced from $3,995. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: If you're in the market for a new or used car, you've come to the right place. The staff at Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Spokane is committed to helping you find the right vehicle for your needs. What's more, they're also dedicated to helping you maintain it long after you drive it home for the first time. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan EX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B8GP74L31R291894
Stock: 7164D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 152,609 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,988
White Bear Lake Mitsubishi - Saint Paul / Minnesota
This one is cleaner than most, and it seems to run very well. We are selling it as is, and it is priced where Minnesota residents can take advantage of the flat $10 sales tax to get into it even cheaper.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B8GP44G31R102422
Stock: W95445A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 149,473 miles2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$1,795
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at this affordable 2001 Dodge Caravan Sport! This vehicle is V6, 3.3L, FWD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo dealership today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B8GP44391R237417
Stock: c038595
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-20-2019
- 85,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,550
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
LOW MILEAGE & A GREAT PRICE! Come see this 2001 Dodge Caravan SE. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas/Ethanol V6 3.3L/201 engine. This Caravan features the following options: Pwr rack & pinion steering, Front stabilizer bar, Front wheel drive, 4-wheel anti-lock brakes, , Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes, Front air conditioning, Driver & front passenger airbags. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B4GP243X1B228696
Stock: 7097B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-01-2013
- 199,623 miles4 Accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$6,777
Turnpike Ford of Huntington - Huntington / West Virginia
Silver 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 SMPI
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B4GP44351R351190
Stock: H20197A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- 177,263 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$2,295$1,217 Below Market
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at this affordable 2002 Doge Caravan Sport! This vehicle is V6, 3.3L, FWD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operate for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B4GP44302B532777
Stock: c038627
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-21-2019
- 149,393 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$3,741
Hometown Toyota - Ontario / Oregon
Only 149,393 Miles! Scores 24 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Dodge Caravan delivers a Gas/Ethanol V6 3.3L/201 engine powering this Automatic transmission. 3.3L (201) SMPI FLEX-FUEL V6 ENGINE (STD), White face instrument panel w/tachometer, Warning signals-inc: door ajar, low washer fluid.* This Dodge Caravan Features the Following Options *Variable intermittent front windshield wipers, Tinted glass, Tilt steering column, Speed control, Rear window defroster, Rear seatback grocery bag hooks, Rear fascia scuff pad, Pwr rear quarter vent windows, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr front door windows w/driver-side one-touch down.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Hometown Toyota, 313 Se 13Th St, Ontario, OR 97914 to claim your Dodge Caravan!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B4GP44312B648702
Stock: 18294A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-24-2020
- 170,121 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$2,499
St Cloud Hyundai - Waite Park / Minnesota
Right car! Right price! Safety equipment includes: ABS Passenger Airbag...Other features include: Power door locks Power windows Auto Air conditioning Cruise control... * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with St Cloud Hyundai. Vehicle photos are representative of make model trim exterior color and interior color. Additional equipment seen may vary. Click the window sticker button to see the full list of included equipment. See dealer for details. Some rebates you must qualify for. Occasionally pricing data errors and omissions may occur on various vehicles and offers. Upon notification such errors and omissions will be promptly removed or fixed. Inaccurate prices and data errors and/or omissions do not constitute valid prices or retail offers. * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this inform * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with St Cloud Hyundai. Vehicle photos are representative of make, model, trim, exterior color and interior color. Additional equipment seen may vary. Click the window sticker button to see the full list of included equipment. See dealer for details. Some rebates you must qualify for. Occasionally, pricing, data errors and omissions may occur on various vehicles and offers. Upon notification, such errors and omissions will be promptly removed or fixed. Inaccurate prices and data errors and/or omissions do not constitute valid prices or retail offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B4GP44302R605552
Stock: 2R605552
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 200,452 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$4,500
Albany Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Albany / Oregon
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Keyless Entry, Parking Sensors, 4D Passenger Van, 3.3L V6 SMPI, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, 15" x 6.5" Black Wheels, 3.62 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: bench, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Cassette Radio, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Cloth High-Back Bucket Seats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Normal Duty Suspension, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Rear window wiper, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Tachometer, Variably intermittent wipers.As a premier Oregon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealer, we have a huge selection of new and used vehicles from which to choose. We specialize in affordable vehicles with an excellent selection for you to choose from, including Certified Pre-owned. We provide great service, great prices and a great experience as proven by our excellent customer ratings, Google 3.2 stars, and 4.9 stars on Cargurus.com, and Yelp 4.0 stars. We are non-pushy, genuine and honest. Albany Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a locally owned and operated dealership serving Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon, Tangent, Millersburg, Jefferson, Philomath, Adair Village, Shedd, Brownsville and Sweet Home Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram buyers. Our friendly staff is funny, approachable, and very knowledgeable. We are trained to serve you and we’ll bend over backward to help you find the right financing and appropriate vehicle that meets your needs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B8GP44392B574038
Stock: H30013A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 20,800 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$15,995$4,257 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG2KR773512
Stock: 773512A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
