Used 1993 Dodge Dynasty Sedan Consumer Reviews

1993 Dodge Dynast LE Recap sunray , 03/04/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The best car I ever had. My co-worker bought one at same time (both cars still on road >110,000 miles. Solid ride, no squeeks, no major problems ever. Bought at "sale price" new in 1993 at a bargain basement price... loaded! Car doesn't rust. I would do it over again. This vehicle never left me stranded. Lookback crash tests revealed really good safety too. Seems 1992-1994 Chrysler products were really really good...I don't know about now though??? Good luck. Report Abuse

My Car Deborah , 12/08/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have really enjoyed onwing my Dodge Dynasty. It has given me many years of pleasures, and very low maintance. I have driven it across country twice and not one bit of trouble. Report Abuse

I thought 93 was the best one built apc , 12/07/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this car because I thought they had more to offer them a Taurus. Now I had a chance to get a great buy and a comfortable car too. The bigest headachs are no cup holders in the base modle, and the back doors pop open or do not latch shut in cold weather. I have to warm up the car and then the (both) back doors will stay closed. I also was surprised to put $300 in paint to remove lower body surface rust. I guess when they warrenty 10 years against rust through it best have a hole in it. Report Abuse

Stupid Dodge Dynasty pamel44 , 09/08/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my Dodge at a car lot used with 56,000 miles. Here it is 3 months later and with only 61,000 miles the transmission is out. I would not recommend this car........serious! Don't buy one!!!! Report Abuse