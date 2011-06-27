  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(12)
1993 Dodge Dynasty Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Audio system is upgraded, a tamper-resistant odometer is added, and a stainless steel exhaust system is installed for the Dynasty's final year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Dodge Dynasty.

5(17%)
4(58%)
3(25%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.9
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1993 Dodge Dynast LE Recap
sunray,03/04/2002
The best car I ever had. My co-worker bought one at same time (both cars still on road >110,000 miles. Solid ride, no squeeks, no major problems ever. Bought at "sale price" new in 1993 at a bargain basement price... loaded! Car doesn't rust. I would do it over again. This vehicle never left me stranded. Lookback crash tests revealed really good safety too. Seems 1992-1994 Chrysler products were really really good...I don't know about now though??? Good luck.
My Car
Deborah ,12/08/2005
I have really enjoyed onwing my Dodge Dynasty. It has given me many years of pleasures, and very low maintance. I have driven it across country twice and not one bit of trouble.
I thought 93 was the best one built
apc,12/07/2002
I bought this car because I thought they had more to offer them a Taurus. Now I had a chance to get a great buy and a comfortable car too. The bigest headachs are no cup holders in the base modle, and the back doors pop open or do not latch shut in cold weather. I have to warm up the car and then the (both) back doors will stay closed. I also was surprised to put $300 in paint to remove lower body surface rust. I guess when they warrenty 10 years against rust through it best have a hole in it.
Stupid Dodge Dynasty
pamel44,09/08/2009
I bought my Dodge at a car lot used with 56,000 miles. Here it is 3 months later and with only 61,000 miles the transmission is out. I would not recommend this car........serious! Don't buy one!!!!
See all 12 reviews of the 1993 Dodge Dynasty
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1993 Dodge Dynasty features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Dodge Dynasty

