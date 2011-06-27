1993 Dodge Dynasty Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$882 - $2,156
Used Dynasty for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Audio system is upgraded, a tamper-resistant odometer is added, and a stainless steel exhaust system is installed for the Dynasty's final year.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Dodge Dynasty.
Most helpful consumer reviews
sunray,03/04/2002
The best car I ever had. My co-worker bought one at same time (both cars still on road >110,000 miles. Solid ride, no squeeks, no major problems ever. Bought at "sale price" new in 1993 at a bargain basement price... loaded! Car doesn't rust. I would do it over again. This vehicle never left me stranded. Lookback crash tests revealed really good safety too. Seems 1992-1994 Chrysler products were really really good...I don't know about now though??? Good luck.
Deborah ,12/08/2005
I have really enjoyed onwing my Dodge Dynasty. It has given me many years of pleasures, and very low maintance. I have driven it across country twice and not one bit of trouble.
apc,12/07/2002
I bought this car because I thought they had more to offer them a Taurus. Now I had a chance to get a great buy and a comfortable car too. The bigest headachs are no cup holders in the base modle, and the back doors pop open or do not latch shut in cold weather. I have to warm up the car and then the (both) back doors will stay closed. I also was surprised to put $300 in paint to remove lower body surface rust. I guess when they warrenty 10 years against rust through it best have a hole in it.
pamel44,09/08/2009
I bought my Dodge at a car lot used with 56,000 miles. Here it is 3 months later and with only 61,000 miles the transmission is out. I would not recommend this car........serious! Don't buy one!!!!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Dodge Dynasty features & specs
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Dynasty
Related Used 1993 Dodge Dynasty info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango