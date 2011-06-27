  1. Home
2022 Dodge Durango Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Durango
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,475
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG21
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)467.4/639.6 mi.
Engine
Base engine size3.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower293 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity6,200 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,400 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Anodized Platinum Package +$995
Quick Order Package 2BAyes
Blacktop Package +$1,595
In-Car Entertainment
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Compartment Cover (Fleet) +$75
Uconnect 5 Navigation w/10.1 Display (Fleet) +$995
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.9 in.
Front hip room57.0 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Mopar Black Tubular Side Steps +$650
Mopar Chrome Tubular Side Steps +$725
Power Sunroof +$1,295
Trailer Tow Group IV +$1,195
Dimensions
Angle of approach18.5 degrees
Angle of departure20.2 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,750 lbs.
Gross weight6,500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height72.1 in.
Length200.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity85.1 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,400 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity6,200 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors85.5 in.
Wheel base119.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond Black Clear Coat
  • Octane Red Pearl Coat
  • White Knuckle Clear Coat
  • Destroyer Grey Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
265/60R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
