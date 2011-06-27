Used 2018 Dodge Durango Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Durango SUV
R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,863*
Total Cash Price
$41,223
SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,863*
Total Cash Price
$41,223
SRT 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,519*
Total Cash Price
$35,705
Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$44,927*
Total Cash Price
$33,757
R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,911*
Total Cash Price
$45,767
Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,503*
Total Cash Price
$47,715
Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$61,775*
Total Cash Price
$46,416
SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,519*
Total Cash Price
$35,705
GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$57,887*
Total Cash Price
$43,495
GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$43,199*
Total Cash Price
$32,459
Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$48,383*
Total Cash Price
$36,354
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Durango SUV R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,010
|$1,040
|$1,071
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$5,361
|Maintenance
|$966
|$1,650
|$2,602
|$603
|$1,547
|$7,369
|Repairs
|$178
|$422
|$618
|$721
|$842
|$2,781
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,209
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,442
|Financing
|$2,217
|$1,783
|$1,320
|$826
|$298
|$6,444
|Depreciation
|$7,007
|$3,943
|$3,472
|$3,076
|$2,761
|$20,259
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,509
|$10,876
|$11,181
|$8,489
|$8,807
|$54,863
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Durango SUV SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,010
|$1,040
|$1,071
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$5,361
|Maintenance
|$966
|$1,650
|$2,602
|$603
|$1,547
|$7,369
|Repairs
|$178
|$422
|$618
|$721
|$842
|$2,781
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,209
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,442
|Financing
|$2,217
|$1,783
|$1,320
|$826
|$298
|$6,444
|Depreciation
|$7,007
|$3,943
|$3,472
|$3,076
|$2,761
|$20,259
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,509
|$10,876
|$11,181
|$8,489
|$8,807
|$54,863
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Durango SUV SRT 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$875
|$901
|$927
|$956
|$985
|$4,643
|Maintenance
|$837
|$1,429
|$2,254
|$523
|$1,340
|$6,382
|Repairs
|$154
|$365
|$536
|$625
|$729
|$2,409
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,913
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,115
|Financing
|$1,921
|$1,544
|$1,143
|$715
|$259
|$5,581
|Depreciation
|$6,069
|$3,416
|$3,007
|$2,664
|$2,391
|$17,547
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,433
|$9,420
|$9,684
|$7,352
|$7,629
|$47,519
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Durango SUV Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$827
|$852
|$877
|$904
|$931
|$4,390
|Maintenance
|$791
|$1,351
|$2,131
|$494
|$1,267
|$6,034
|Repairs
|$146
|$345
|$506
|$591
|$690
|$2,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,809
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,000
|Financing
|$1,816
|$1,460
|$1,081
|$676
|$244
|$5,277
|Depreciation
|$5,738
|$3,229
|$2,843
|$2,519
|$2,261
|$16,590
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,700
|$8,907
|$9,156
|$6,951
|$7,212
|$44,927
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Durango SUV R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$1,189
|$1,225
|$1,262
|$5,952
|Maintenance
|$1,073
|$1,832
|$2,889
|$670
|$1,717
|$8,181
|Repairs
|$197
|$468
|$687
|$801
|$935
|$3,088
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,452
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,711
|Financing
|$2,462
|$1,980
|$1,465
|$917
|$331
|$7,154
|Depreciation
|$7,779
|$4,378
|$3,855
|$3,415
|$3,065
|$22,492
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,219
|$12,075
|$12,414
|$9,424
|$9,778
|$60,911
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Durango SUV Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,169
|$1,204
|$1,239
|$1,277
|$1,316
|$6,205
|Maintenance
|$1,119
|$1,910
|$3,012
|$698
|$1,790
|$8,529
|Repairs
|$206
|$488
|$716
|$835
|$975
|$3,219
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,556
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,827
|Financing
|$2,567
|$2,064
|$1,527
|$956
|$345
|$7,459
|Depreciation
|$8,110
|$4,564
|$4,019
|$3,560
|$3,196
|$23,449
|Fuel
|$2,226
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,431
|$2,505
|$11,814
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,952
|$12,589
|$12,942
|$9,825
|$10,194
|$63,503
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Durango SUV Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,137
|$1,171
|$1,205
|$1,243
|$1,280
|$6,036
|Maintenance
|$1,088
|$1,858
|$2,930
|$679
|$1,742
|$8,297
|Repairs
|$200
|$475
|$696
|$812
|$948
|$3,132
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,487
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,750
|Financing
|$2,497
|$2,008
|$1,486
|$930
|$336
|$7,256
|Depreciation
|$7,889
|$4,440
|$3,910
|$3,463
|$3,109
|$22,811
|Fuel
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$2,297
|$2,365
|$2,437
|$11,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,463
|$12,247
|$12,590
|$9,558
|$9,917
|$61,775
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Durango SUV SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$875
|$901
|$927
|$956
|$985
|$4,643
|Maintenance
|$837
|$1,429
|$2,254
|$523
|$1,340
|$6,382
|Repairs
|$154
|$365
|$536
|$625
|$729
|$2,409
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,913
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,115
|Financing
|$1,921
|$1,544
|$1,143
|$715
|$259
|$5,581
|Depreciation
|$6,069
|$3,416
|$3,007
|$2,664
|$2,391
|$17,547
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,433
|$9,420
|$9,684
|$7,352
|$7,629
|$47,519
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Durango SUV GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$1,199
|$5,656
|Maintenance
|$1,020
|$1,741
|$2,746
|$637
|$1,632
|$7,775
|Repairs
|$188
|$445
|$653
|$761
|$888
|$2,935
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,330
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$2,577
|Financing
|$2,340
|$1,881
|$1,392
|$871
|$315
|$6,799
|Depreciation
|$7,393
|$4,161
|$3,664
|$3,245
|$2,913
|$21,376
|Fuel
|$2,029
|$2,089
|$2,152
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$10,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,364
|$11,476
|$11,797
|$8,957
|$9,293
|$57,887
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Durango SUV GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$795
|$819
|$843
|$869
|$895
|$4,221
|Maintenance
|$761
|$1,299
|$2,049
|$475
|$1,218
|$5,802
|Repairs
|$140
|$332
|$487
|$568
|$663
|$2,190
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,739
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,923
|Financing
|$1,746
|$1,404
|$1,039
|$650
|$235
|$5,074
|Depreciation
|$5,517
|$3,105
|$2,734
|$2,422
|$2,174
|$15,952
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,212
|$8,564
|$8,804
|$6,684
|$6,935
|$43,199
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Durango SUV Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$890
|$917
|$944
|$973
|$1,002
|$4,728
|Maintenance
|$852
|$1,455
|$2,295
|$532
|$1,364
|$6,498
|Repairs
|$157
|$372
|$545
|$636
|$743
|$2,453
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,948
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,154
|Financing
|$1,956
|$1,572
|$1,164
|$728
|$263
|$5,683
|Depreciation
|$6,179
|$3,478
|$3,062
|$2,713
|$2,435
|$17,866
|Fuel
|$1,696
|$1,746
|$1,799
|$1,852
|$1,908
|$9,001
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,677
|$9,592
|$9,860
|$7,486
|$7,767
|$48,383
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Durango
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Dodge Durango in Virginia is:not available
