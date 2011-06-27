Used 2009 Dodge Dakota Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Laramie Crew Cab 4x4 with 4.7L Engine
I have owned three 4x4 Crew Cab Dakotas and this is my first Laramie. I love the comfortable leather heated seats, but what I love the most is the ride. This 2009 model gives the best ride of the past three that I have owned. The 4.7L engine has excellent power. I purchased the Mopar aftermarket tonneau cover and believe it has helped with gas mileage. I get 22 MPG on highway and 18 MPG going back and forth to work which is a 50 mile journey round trip. This is the best gas mileage I have had in any of my past Dakotas and also the best ride. The ride is smooth and really compares to the plush ride of a good car. Topping it all off is the premium sound delivered by the Alpine system.
It's a truck
This is the 2nd Dakota we have owned. The 1st was a 1994. I read all the reviews about the new Dakota and I must say they were not positive. After we took it for a test drive I could not see anything wrong. For the price it was all we wanted in a truck and more. The gas mileage on the 1st 2 fill ups were 15 and 17.
