Used 2004 Dodge Dakota Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

5(50%)4(29%)3(14%)2(7%)1(0%)
4.2
14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My Dakota

Mike B, 09/14/2010
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Bought trk new, no major problems, fun to drive, water pump replaced but thats it, replaced the rotors and pads at 70,000 miles, installed vented and cross drilled rotors and pads , big diff in stopping,

My Smooth Dakota

Nigel Key, 08/07/2016
2dr Regular Cab SXT Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I've had my 2004 Dodge Dakota for 13 years haven't gave me any trouble handle against other trucks. good with towing capacity is wonderful when I move. this truck has Powerful speed for a magnum 3.7 v6 I'm not going to sale or get rid of mine it Don't burn that much gas I've Recently got it painted Back to The same Color.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Very Pleased

wolfinblue, 03/27/2005
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I love my Dakota! Nice and powerful and throaty sounding 3.7L V6. Towing my 17' boat is a breeze. 18,000 miles and no problems. It handles great and is very comfortable ride for a pickup. Road noise and wind noise is a little more than I would have liked, and factory stereo (Non Infinity) is a joke. Worst factory stereo I've heard on a modern vehicle. I have replaced the speakers and head unit and added a small Bazooka sub. Otherwise, I'm very pleased with this truck!

Too many problems

jwf, 12/31/2008
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have just turned 40k and have had too many problems. At 8k a cam sensor went bad, at 24 k the fan heating motor went out in January. At 40k cam sensor went bad again, and the wiring harness for the fan heating motor melted. the last one cost me $500 in repairs.

Power steering 2004 Dodge Dakota 2004

TAJL, 03/17/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

At 53,000 miles the power steering has gone out, I have been told it will cost between $450.00 and $1500. If both p/s pump and rack are shot. I feel with only 53,000 miles and all the problems I have seen on the Internet this problem should be taken care of by the factory.

