Used 2002 Dodge Dakota Consumer Reviews
Dakota sxt v6 regular cab
Best and most reliable truck ever owned. When I first got it, needed a computer and some maintenance after that it runs like a champ and it does what I ask it to do and never lets me down. The 3.9 v6 magnum starts right up in sub zero temps in the middle of brutal Maine winters and runs strong. The truck gets up and goes with the 3.92 rear , while its missing top end power. The 4wd in the truck is awesome with good clearance and it out classes any fords, chevys, and toyotas offroad. Take this truck to rugged Maine north country offroad through mud holes , rivers and mountains every summer to go camping and its never giving me a problem. Very good looking truck and fun to drive.
Good Truck
Bought this truck used and it now has 115,000 miles on the 3.9 V-6. The truck does not use any oil and runs well. The 5 speed manual has nice gear spacing and is easy to use. I average 18-19 around town and 20-22 on the highway. The quad cab is useful and it does what I need it to do. Good truck Dodge!
Reliability!
I purchased this truck new, and have done the maintenance. (4.7 V8, automatic) It's the most reliable vehicle I've ever owned. 148,000 miles and counting. Cost per mile for maintenance and repairs is only $0.025. 19.6 MPG since the day I bought it(I have a soft tonneau on it). It still looks good and has no squeaks or rattles. I'm very happy with this truck.
Best vehicle I've owned
I bought this truck new in 2002 and have loved it all the while. Only had to replace an o2 sensor. My previous truck was an Isuzu and the Dakota is a million times better. I haul welders, tools and a trailer, so it gets used. I expect to get another 8 years out of it. I get about 13 mpg with tools in and about 17 mpg empty. I put an extra leaf spring in it to help haul the weight which was a great idea.
Overall a Great Truck
Bought new in '02. Love the looks of this model year and still get compliments on it. Great versatility for hauling cargo and misc. stuff in the bed and comfortable enough to fit four adults or family in the cab. It's been a reliable vehicle, but one thing I'd do over is opt for the larger engine. Same or better mileage with the V8 and better performance. Still a wonderful truck!
