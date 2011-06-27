Used 2001 Dodge Dakota Quad Cab Consumer Reviews

It is actually a truck duncan16 , 11/18/2013 29 of 29 people found this review helpful I'm part of the minority that uses their truck for the reason it was built. I hook up trailers, load up the bed with mulch, rocks, trees, junk, construction materials and occasionally friends. Even when my engine was dying @250,000 miles, the truck never quit, I've put a new engine in it and it has a new lease on life. Vehicles break, require maintenance and occasionally have failed parts. More often then not the people who hate their vehicles or say they are junk, don't take care of them. Yes there are completely junk vehicles, but I will say this is definitely not one of them. My vehicle: 2001 Quad Cab, 4x4, Automatic 4 speed (5 speed now), 4.7L V8, SLT, few added options Report Abuse

13 years later fishinoregon , 02/12/2014 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I've recently purchased a 13 year old Dakota Quad Cab. I looked for 6 weeks at all sorts of trucks but when it came down to it, this Dakota fit the bill best. Everything works and the truck runs strong with a good tight feel to it. Best part of this purchase was the truck had just 87,000 miles on it. It was well cared for and used during the previous owners summer vacations. The tan colored interior is in perfect shape and the bright red exterior has a nice shine to it. As long as the truck (and all others like it) is well cared for, it will be on the job for years to come. Happy traveling

200,200 and Keeps Going nmtbaron , 03/06/2014 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I own a 2001 Dakota Sport crew cab V8 4.7 all wheel drive truck with 200,200 as of 3/5/14. It's such a great truck! It's a champ in the snow and sand. Most of my driving is city and highway. I change the oil every 4000 miles using 10w-40. Past repairs were minor. Truck gets 16 mpg with a performance kn air intake kit (highly recommend!). I was getting 13 mpg before installing the kit. I'm gonna drive it into the ground. Grey paint still looks great.

200,000 and still going strong dkellyw , 04/13/2013 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2001 Dodge Dakota (4x4 w/ 4.7L V-8) with about 150K miles on it. It now has 202,000 and still runs great. I started running Mobile 1 synthetic oil in it as soon as I bought it. The only serious problem I have had to fix was the leaking power steering pump. Typical Dodge truck. Mainly, that problem is just a nuisance. I did have to replace the main power window switch and the resistor for the heat/AC control, but those are cheap fixes you can do yourself. Other than that I love this truck. I am currently looking to buy a car because I know that the life of the truck is probably coming to an end, but she still starts every morning and I am gonna drive it until it quits.