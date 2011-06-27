Used 2001 Dodge Dakota Quad Cab Consumer Reviews
It is actually a truck
I'm part of the minority that uses their truck for the reason it was built. I hook up trailers, load up the bed with mulch, rocks, trees, junk, construction materials and occasionally friends. Even when my engine was dying @250,000 miles, the truck never quit, I've put a new engine in it and it has a new lease on life. Vehicles break, require maintenance and occasionally have failed parts. More often then not the people who hate their vehicles or say they are junk, don't take care of them. Yes there are completely junk vehicles, but I will say this is definitely not one of them. My vehicle: 2001 Quad Cab, 4x4, Automatic 4 speed (5 speed now), 4.7L V8, SLT, few added options
13 years later
I've recently purchased a 13 year old Dakota Quad Cab. I looked for 6 weeks at all sorts of trucks but when it came down to it, this Dakota fit the bill best. Everything works and the truck runs strong with a good tight feel to it. Best part of this purchase was the truck had just 87,000 miles on it. It was well cared for and used during the previous owners summer vacations. The tan colored interior is in perfect shape and the bright red exterior has a nice shine to it. As long as the truck (and all others like it) is well cared for, it will be on the job for years to come. Happy traveling
200,200 and Keeps Going
I own a 2001 Dakota Sport crew cab V8 4.7 all wheel drive truck with 200,200 as of 3/5/14. It's such a great truck! It's a champ in the snow and sand. Most of my driving is city and highway. I change the oil every 4000 miles using 10w-40. Past repairs were minor. Truck gets 16 mpg with a performance kn air intake kit (highly recommend!). I was getting 13 mpg before installing the kit. I'm gonna drive it into the ground. Grey paint still looks great.
200,000 and still going strong
I purchased my 2001 Dodge Dakota (4x4 w/ 4.7L V-8) with about 150K miles on it. It now has 202,000 and still runs great. I started running Mobile 1 synthetic oil in it as soon as I bought it. The only serious problem I have had to fix was the leaking power steering pump. Typical Dodge truck. Mainly, that problem is just a nuisance. I did have to replace the main power window switch and the resistor for the heat/AC control, but those are cheap fixes you can do yourself. Other than that I love this truck. I am currently looking to buy a car because I know that the life of the truck is probably coming to an end, but she still starts every morning and I am gonna drive it until it quits.
Great Trek
It has been a fine vehicle I have no complaint. Replace the transmission at about 300,000 miles. I'll have to say I'm completely satisfied and enjoy driving it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Dakota
Related Used 2001 Dodge Dakota Quad Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner